CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Cats movie trailer Rise of Skywalker footage Impossible Whopper Half-Life: Alyx Walmart Black Friday 2019 Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2019 laptop deals coming soon

Some of these great deals are available now, others are coming on Black Friday and beyond.

55-macbook-pro-16-inch
Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Some Black Friday laptop deals don't start until the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. Others, however are available now, if you know where to look. These picks represent some very good year-end deals for mainstream laptops, gaming systems and Chromebooks. 

One thing you won't see much of here, however, are laptops with rock-bottom doorbuster prices and very low-end Intel or AMD CPUs. These tend to disappoint at any price, making them cheap, but not a bargain. 

This feature will be updated with new deals as we discover them. 

Black Friday 2019

Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals coming soon

HP Pavilion gaming laptop: $499 at Walmart

Save $250
HP

Decent budget gaming laptop, model number 15-dk0068wm, with a Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050. 

This deal is available online starting Wed., Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT. 

$499 at Walmart

HP Chromebook 15: $299 at Walmart (out of stock)

Save $170
HP

Big-screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 and a touchscreen. Popular deal, as it's already temporarily sold out, but will hopefully be back in stock soon. 

$299 at Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 3: $99 at Walmart, $89 at Best Buy

Save $60-70
Samsung

Two slightly different configs of this small Chromebook from Samsung, which is a step up form of the cheapest 11-inch models. These sale prices don't kick in until Black Friday. Find it at Walmart for a bit more money, too.

Best Buy sale starts at 9:01 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27.

Walmart sale starts at 7 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27. 

$89 at Best Buy

MacBook Air: $899 at Best Buy

Save $200
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

You can get $100 off a new MacBook Air right now, or wait until Black Friday and that will double to $200 off. There's also $100 off the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro already (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join).

This deal starts at Best Buy on Wed., Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. PT.

$899 at Best Buy

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: $862 at Dell.com

Save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

Nicely upgraded budget-friendly gaming laptop, with a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1650 graphics. This price doesn't go into effect until Dell's Black Friday sale starts. 

See at Dell
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019