Some Black Friday laptop deals don't start until the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. Others, however are available now, if you know where to look. These picks represent some very good year-end deals for mainstream laptops, gaming systems and Chromebooks.

One thing you won't see much of here, however, are laptops with rock-bottom doorbuster prices and very low-end Intel or AMD CPUs. These tend to disappoint at any price, making them cheap, but not a bargain.

This feature will be updated with new deals as we discover them.

Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals coming soon

HP Decent budget gaming laptop, model number 15-dk0068wm, with a Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050. This deal is available online starting Wed., Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT.

HP Big-screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 and a touchscreen. Popular deal, as it's already temporarily sold out, but will hopefully be back in stock soon.

Samsung Two slightly different configs of this small Chromebook from Samsung, which is a step up form of the cheapest 11-inch models. These sale prices don't kick in until Black Friday. Find it at Walmart for a bit more money, too. Best Buy sale starts at 9:01 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27. Walmart sale starts at 7 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET You can get $100 off a new MacBook Air right now, or wait until Black Friday and that will double to $200 off. There's also $100 off the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro already (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join). This deal starts at Best Buy on Wed., Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. PT.