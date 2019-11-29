Black Friday 2019 iPad deals: The new 10.2-inch model is on sale for $249

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

If your Black Friday goal is to pick up the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price possible, now is the time. Amazon and Walmart are both offering it for $249 and Best Buy for $1 more.

Otherwise, the best Black Friday deal so far is on the 11-inch iPad Pro. Best Buy has the entry-level 64GB model on sale for $650 -- that's $150 less than what Apple is charging at its store. And Walmart is sticking with its discount on this 10.5-inch iPad Pro -- a decent deal on a Pro-caliber Apple tablet with 512GB of storage.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $249 $249 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $329 $329 iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 N/A $249 iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $349 $299 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $999 $950

James Martin/CNET Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all have essentially the same price for the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad. This is a stellar deal that likely won't last for too long. Note that the 128GB model is also on sale, for $329 -- a $100 discount. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, the discount was up to $400 last week. And, yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017. But still. Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $699 -- even in 2019. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last week, Best Buy had the best price we'd seen on the 64GB model, with a $300 discount. That deal is gone. But Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on it -- and every other 12.9-inch iPad -- which brings the entry-level model down to $899. Read our iPad Pro review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.