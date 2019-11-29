CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday Amazon deals Target Black Friday 2019 deals Walmart Black Friday 2019 Black Friday PlayStation deals Best wireless earbuds The Irishman: De-aging De Niro
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2019 iPad deals: The new 10.2-inch model is on sale for $249

That's the lowest price we expect to see for this iPad in 2019.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

If your Black Friday goal is to pick up the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price possible, now is the time. Amazon and Walmart are both offering it for $249 and Best Buy for $1 more

See it at Amazon

See it at Walmart

Otherwise, the best Black Friday deal so far is on the 11-inch iPad Pro. Best Buy has the entry-level 64GB model on sale for $650 -- that's $150 less than what Apple is charging at its store. And Walmart is sticking with its discount on this 10.5-inch iPad Pro -- a decent deal on a Pro-caliber Apple tablet with 512GB of storage. 

Now playing: Watch this: First look at Apple's 10.2-inch iPad
2:29
Black Friday 2019

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them. 

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $249 $249
iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $329 $329
iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 N/A $249
iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $349 $299
iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359
iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449
iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649
iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850
iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $999 $950

2019 10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $249

Save $80
James Martin/CNET

Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all have essentially the same price for the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad. This is a stellar deal that likely won't last for too long.

Note that the 128GB model is also on sale, for $329 -- a $100 discount. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

$249 at Amazon

10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $699

You save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a good deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, the discount was up to $400 last week. And, yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017. But still. Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $699 -- even in 2019. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

$699 at Walmart

iPad Mini: $384

Save $15
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

$384 at Amazon

iPad Air: $469

Save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

The iPad Air now sits between the new 10.2-inch iPad, which starts at $329, and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which has a more powerful A12X processor. Read more about the iPad Air.

$469 at B&H Photo

11-inch iPad Pro: $650

Save $150
Apple

The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

$650 at Amazon

12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB): $899

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Last week, Best Buy had the best price we'd seen on the 64GB model, with a $300 discount. That deal is gone. But Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on it -- and every other 12.9-inch iPad -- which brings the entry-level model down to $899. Read our iPad Pro review.

$899 at Amazon

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple