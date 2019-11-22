Black Friday 2019 iPad deals: The calm before the storm

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and others have already unveiled major iPad discounts over the past two weeks, culminating in Walmart's head turner on this 10.5-inch iPad Pro. (The price has since creeped from $599 to $699 -- but it's still a total steal on a Pro-caliber Apple tablet with 512GB of storage.)

Most of the best deals, however, are still to come. And if you're in the market, take note: Walmart has announced that the new 10.2-inch iPad will hit $250 on Nov. 27. For now, Amazon and B&H are now selling it for $299. But if you can wait, you should. And that applies to last year's 9.7-inch iPad, too. We still like the 128GB version for $349 at Amazon. But the 32GB model has abruptly disappeared from most stores, suggesting that larger discounts are on the horizon.

Now playing: Watch this: First look at Apple's 10.2-inch iPad

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $299 $250 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $399 $330 iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 N/A $249 iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $349 $299 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $385 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $952 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, the discount was up to $400 last week. And, yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017. But still. Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $699 -- even in 2019. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last week, Best Buy had the best price we'd seen on the 64GB model, with a $300 discount. That deal is gone -- but the company is now offering $200 off the step-up 256GB model (and the 512GB and 1TB versions, too). Note that you need to be a member of Best Buy's My Best Buy reward program to see the sale prices. Read our iPad Pro review.

Apple Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our iPad Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Last year's 9.7-inch iPad is pretty much the same as the new 10.2-inch model -- just with a slightly smaller display and no dock connection. Note that prices on this model could be lower next week. Read our 9.7-inch iPad review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.