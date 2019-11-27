Black Friday 2019 iPad deals: Pick up this year's 10.2-inch model for $250

Sarah Tew/CNET

If your Black Friday goal is to pick up the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price possible, click the link below and head to Best Buy. That's still the only retailer offering the 32GB model for $250 -- the lowest price we expect to see this year -- with no strings attached. (You will need to be a member of its My Best Buy reward program -- it's free -- to see this sale price.)

Amazon is also selling the 10.2-inch iPad for $250 -- but you must choose no-rush shipping to get that price. (I'm seeing an estimated delivery date of Dec. 6 for a no-rush order placed today.) And we expect Walmart to catch up with its own $250 deal tonight. Bottom line: Don't spend more than $250 on the 32GB version of the new iPad.

At the moment, other iPad deals are a mixed bag. Walmart is sticking with its discount on this 10.5-inch iPad Pro -- a decent deal on a Pro-caliber Apple tablet with 512GB of storage. For now, the deals on the 9.7-inch iPad have all but disappeared -- but they may be waiting in the wings for later this week. So, stay tuned.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $250 $250 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $399 $330 iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 N/A $249 iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $349 $299 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $674 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

James Martin/CNET Best Buy has the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad for $250. It's still the only retailer offering the 32GB model at that price -- the lowest we expect to see this year -- with no strings attached. (You will need to be a member of its My Best Buy reward program -- it's free -- to see this sale price.) Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, the discount was up to $400 last week. And, yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017. But still. Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $699 -- even in 2019. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last week, Best Buy had the best price we'd seen on the 64GB model, with a $300 discount. That deal is gone. But Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on it -- and every other 12.9-inch iPad -- which brings the entry-level model down to $899. Read our iPad Pro review.

Apple The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $674. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $879. Read our iPad Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.