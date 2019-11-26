Black Friday 2019 deal: These excellent Bose-style noise-canceling headphones are just $80 at Best Buy

Sennheiser

Holiday Gift Guide 2019



Between Sony, Bose and Apple's AirPods Pro, there's stiff competition among active noise-canceling headphones in the lead up to Black Friday. But now, we're seeing an old favorite from Sennheiser that's currently $80 at Best Buy -- reduced from $180. We reviewed the similar Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC previously, and it's a formidable competitor to Bose. You can save $100 on the Sennheiser HD 4.50R model right now at Best Buy, and the only difference between it and the HD 4.50 BTNC version is that the accent color is red instead of silver. (The BTNC model is also on sale at Best Buy, but for significantly more at $130.)

The wireless headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX, have active noise cancellation and offer an incredible frequency response of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. Sennheiser rates the battery life for up to 19 hours with noise cancellation on, and up to an impressive 25 hours with it off. It comes bundled with a cable so you can keep the party going in wired mode (for plugging into in-flight entertainment systems, for instance).

You can also get the HD 4.50R for $80 direct from Sennheiser.

Earlier this month, Amazon had a similar model -- the HD 4.50 SE -- on sale for $80, but it has since returned to its list price of $200. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC model is currently selling for $104 on Amazon, which is a better deal than you'll find it at Best Buy if you can't abide red accents.