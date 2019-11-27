CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Walmart Black Friday 2019 Black Friday PlayStation deals Best wireless earbuds Trump's shirtless makeover jokes Netflix's The Irishman Healthy Thanksgiving eating
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2019 deal: These excellent Bose-style noise-canceling headphones are only $80 at Best Buy

These are some of the best headphones we've seen at this price in the lead up to the holiday weekend.

sennheiser-450r-headphones
Sennheiser
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

There's stiff competition among active noise-canceling headphones in the lead up to Black Friday. Between Sony, Bose and Apple's AirPods Pro. But now, we're seeing an old favorite from Sennheiser that's currently $80 at Best Buy -- reduced from $180. We reviewed the similar Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC previously, and it's a formidable competitor to Bose. You can save $100 on the Sennheiser HD 4.50R model right now at Best Buy, and the only difference between it and the HD 4.50 BTNC version is that the accent color is red instead of silver. (The BTNC model is also on sale at Best Buy, but for significantly more at $130.)

The wireless headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX, have active noise cancellation and offer an incredible frequency response of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. Sennheiser rates the battery life for up to 19 hours with noise cancellation on, and up to an impressive 25 hours with it off. It comes bundled with a cable so you can keep the party going in wired mode (for plugging into in-flight entertainment systems, for instance). 

See at Best Buy

You can also get the HD 4.50R for $80 direct from Sennheiser.

See at Sennheiser

Earlier this month, Amazon had a similar model -- the HD 4.50 SE -- on sale for $80, but it has since returned to its list price of $200. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC model is currently selling for $104 on Amazon, which is a better deal than you'll find it at Best Buy if you can't abide red accents.

See it at Amazon
Black Friday 2019
Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday
1:08

Apple