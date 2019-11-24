Black Friday 2019 headphone deals available now: Sony, AirPods Pro, JBL, Beats and Jabra on sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Add headphones to the list of products that should be on your shopping list for Black Fridayand Cyber Monday. We know that plenty of great models from Sony, JBL, Apple and Beats will be discounted later this week, but there are already some significant deals on headphones from Klipsch, JLabs, Plantronics and more available now. To that end, here's a quick look at the top deals on Black Friday headphones we've spotted. The deals that are available now are at the top. I'll be updating this as deals expire and new deals arrive.

David Carnoy/CNET They're back: Best Buy again has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones and this is its most affordable -- and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

CNET Best Buy and Amazon will have the Jabra Elite 65t (CNET gave it an Editors' Choice award last year) on sale from Nov. 24-Dec. 2 in all colors for $110. Additionally, Best Buy will have it as a doorbuster for $100 around Black Friday. The new, more compact Elite 75t retails for $180. The slightly more rugged Elite Active 65t will be on sale for $140. Read our Jabra Elite 65t review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Note that these keep going in and out of "backordered" status, but right now there appears to be no delay in shipping. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford premium noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones lists for $200 and is a very good headphone. And this week, you can get it for 50% off. Read our JBL Live 650BTNC review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has Klipsch's T5 True Wireless on sale today for for $50 off. I was impressed with its sound -- it's nicely detailed with natural-sounding mids and punchy, well-defined bass. The only caveat is you really have to jam the tips into your ears to get a tight seal and block out noise, and the design may not be for everyone. While the Zippo-inspired case is somewhat heavy for its relatively compact size, it's sleek, sturdy and features USB-C charging. Battery life is also a highlight: The buds themselves can run for up to 8 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels and the case with its built-in battery provides three additional charges on the go. The T5 Wireless uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has support for both AAC and aptX. As for water-resistance, it's splashproof (IPX4 certified). Read our Klipsch T5 True Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has had the Beats Studio3 Wireless sporadically on sale the last two weeks. It's back at $200 (the lowest price we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless), after briefly hitting $210. It's been out a while but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350, but usually can be had for around $280. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET These sporty headphones aren't "true wireless" -- there's a cable connecting the left and right earbud that wraps around the back of your neck. But they are fully waterproof, and they're half off right now. Read our Jaybird Tarah review.

Juan Garzon / CNET Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone has been regularly on sale for as low as $250. But it's hovering around $278 this week at a variety of retailers including Best Buy and Amazon. Buy it knowing you're getting the best overall noise-canceling headphone available today. Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

The BackBeat Fit 6100 is a very solid over-the-year wireless headphone that's designed for both the gym and everyday use. The adjustable sport-fit headband has an IPX5-rated water-resistant and sweatproof design, 40 mm angled drivers and noise-isolating earcups with an "Awareness" mode. Battery life is rated at 24 hours. I thought it was a little expensive at $180, but Best Buy has it for $110, which makes it more attractive.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has the all-black version of the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3150 true wireless earbuds on sale for $50 off. The Fit 3150 has an open design that lets ambient noise in (a safety feature for runners) while the BackBeat Fit 3200 has a noise-isolating design that helps improve the sound quality, particularly the bass. That said, both models have the same drivers so they produce the same sound -- you just hear it differently thanks to the design of the ear tips. Both are an improvement over the earlier Backbeat 3100, which had some connectivity issues. Like the Powerbeats Pro, the one downside to this headphone is that it has a large charging case that isn't so pocket friendly.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass has a similar design to the WH-1000XM3 and shares many of its features but costs $100 less. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart briefly had it on sale for $130. That deal is gone, but Amazon still has some "renewed" units on sale for $140. It's a comfortable headphone, has USB-C charging, good battery life and effective noise canceling. It works decently as a headset for making calls, and the sound quality is good as long as you don't mind a preponderance of bass. Read our Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass review.

Black Friday headphone deals coming soon

These are advertised specials that have been announced, but aren't starting yet.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart will have the second-generation AirPods with the standard charging case for $129 as a doorbuster deal for Black Friday. You can get them now for $139 at Amazon. The AirPods with the wireless charging case is currently $165 ($34 off) at Amazon while the AirPods Pro are $235 ($14 off) at Amazon with some delays in shipping times. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Jabra From Dec. 1-Dec. 29, Jabra's highly rated wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Elite 85h will be on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $200, or $100 off its list price of $300. Read our Jabra Elite 85h review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Walmart will have the Beats on-ear Beats Solo 3 headphones (Pop color collection) on sale for $130. This headphone once sold for $300 and now lists for $200. They're currently on sale for $150 at Best Buy and Amazon. Read our Beats Solo3 Wireless review.

