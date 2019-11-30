The Black Friday sales are still going, and while some gaming console deals have already expired or sold out (most major retailers launched their deals earlier in the week), there are still loads of deals on games to get your hands on. And there are even more expected to arrive over the next few days as we seamlessly blend into Cyber Monday.
Some of the latest highlights this Black Friday include Resident Evil 2 Remastered on PS4 for $15, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox for $40 and Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $20. Check out our complete list below to get the lowdown on some of our other favorite discounts on games this holiday season.
A note that prices were accurate when this article was published. We'll keep things up to date as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales keep coming, but discounts do fluctuate and titles can sell out -- bookmark this page and check back often.
Nintendo Switch game deals available now
- Killer Queen Black -- $15 See at Target
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: $20 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Civilization VI -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Overcooked 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy
- Overwatch Legendary Edition -- $25 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces -- $30 See at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $30 in-store at Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $40 See at Best Buy ($30 in-store at Walmart)
- Splatoon 2 -- $40 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy ($30 in-store at Walmart)
PS4 game deals available now
- Borderlands 3 -- $28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- NBA 2K20 -- $28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Sekiro -- $25 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Judgment -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Control -- $25 See at Target
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $25 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Days Gone -- $20 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- NieR Automata -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Spider-Man GOTY Edition -- $15 See at Best Buy
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $15 See at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $15 See at Target
- World War Z -- $15 See at Target
- God of War -- $10 See at Walmart
- Persona 5 -- $10 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
Xbox One game deals available now
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $40 See at Best Buy
- NBA 2K20 -- $28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Borderlands 3 -- $28 See at Best Buy
- Sekiro -- $25 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $25 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Control -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Sea of Thieves -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Gears 5 -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25. See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $15 See at Best Buy
- Halo 5 -- $15 See at Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $15 See at Target
- World War Z -- $15 See at Target
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds -- $12.33 See at Walmart
Originally published earlier this week.
