Black Friday 2019 game deals: Best prices on Switch, PS4 and Xbox games

Black Friday 2019 sales have arrived, and while PS4 and Switch console bundles are already selling out, there are still plenty of game deals to scoop up.
We've collected some of our favorite deep discounts below. Note that prices were accurate at time of publication, but prices do fluctuate and titles can sell out.
Nintendo Switch game deals available now
- See all Switch Black Friday deals
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: $20. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Civilization VI — $20. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Killer Queen Black — $15. See at Target | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Mario Tennis Aces — $30. See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Overcooked 2 — $20. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Overwatch Legendary Edition — $25. See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Super Mario Odyssey: $40. See at Best Buy ($30 in-store at Walmart)
- Splatoon 2: $40. See at Amazon | See at Best Buy ($30 in-store at Walmart)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $30. See at Amazon ($30 in-store at Walmart)
PS4 game deals available now
- See all PS4 Black Friday deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $38. See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Days Gone — $20. See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- God of War — $10. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $25. See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- NieR Automata — $20. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Persona 5 — $10. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $15. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Spider-Man GOTY Edition — $15. See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Borderlands 3 — $28. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Battlefield V — $15. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Control — $25. See at Target
- Devil May Cry 5 — $15. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Hitman 2 — $20. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Judgment – $25. See at Best Buy
- NBA 2k20 — $28. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $25. See at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered — $15. See at Target
- Sekiro – $25. See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- World War Z — $15 See at Target | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
Xbox One game deals available now
- See all Black Friday Xbox deals
- Borderlands 3 — $28. See at Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $38. See at Walmart | See at Best Buy
- Gears 5 — $25. See at Best Buy
- NBA 2k20 — $28. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Playerunkowns Battlegrounds — $12.33. See at Walmart | See at Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $25. See at Best Buy
- Sea of Thieves — $25. See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $15. See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Battlefield V — $15. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Control — $25. See at Target | See at Amazon | See at Walmart | See at Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 — $15. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Halo 5 — $15. See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 — $20. See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $25. See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered — $15. See at Target
- Sekiro – $25. See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- World War Z — $15. See at Target
