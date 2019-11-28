CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday 2019 game deals: Best prices on Switch, PS4 and Xbox games

Looking for the best prices on NBA 2k20, Zelda, Modern Warfare and more? We've got them all right here.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Black Friday 2019 sales have arrived, and while PS4 and Switch console bundles are already selling out, there are still plenty of game deals to scoop up. 

We've collected some of our favorite deep discounts below. Note that prices were accurate at time of publication, but prices do fluctuate and titles can sell out.

Black Friday 2019
Nintendo

Nintendo Switch game deals available now

PS4 Black Friday
Sony

PS4 game deals available now

Microsoft

Xbox One game deals available now

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019