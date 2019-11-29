Black Friday 2019 fights prove shopping for deals is as perilous as ever

Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

Black Friday 2019

Black Friday wouldn't be Black Friday if it didn't include amped-up consumers swearing, shoving and punching their way to post-Thanksgiving deals.

Just take a scroll through the tweets below, which capture scenes of Black Friday mayhem at retailers around the country. One shows guys punching each other out on the ground in front of a Forever 21 store at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, while another shows employees and security guards at a Walmart in Hendersonville, Tennessee, rushing to break up a profanity-laced melee.

BLACK FRIDAY FIGHT: Tensions ran high at the Walmart in Hendersonville yesterday. Video courtesy Toolie Durrett pic.twitter.com/RK3SINNBKS — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) November 29, 2019

Last night, supposedly 2 girls got in a fight on the third floor of #TysonsCornerMall and one of their wigs were last seen falling graciously to the first floor. #RIP to that wig 😂

People tried to get it back up to her though. #NotAllHeroesWearCapes pic.twitter.com/yS1GoFhjbU — soo (@sookyunghan) November 29, 2019

As one Twitter user wrote: "What's Black Friday without fights?" He included a couple of laughing emojis (because if we didn't laugh we'd cry?), but Black Friday can be flat-out dangerous, with plenty of violence and even some deaths reported in recent years.

In a video from last year of two women who look like they could be MMA wrestlers duking out it out on the floor of a Charlotte, North Carolina, Walmart, one shopper's hands get perilously close to the other's neck. Pretty chilling stuff. The video has gotten close to 4 million views, with responses expressing both amusement and utter dismay.

WOMEN FIGHT IN BLACK FRIDAY WALMART LINE pic.twitter.com/CIEfyRhOVU — Charlotte Alerts News (@AlertsCharlotte) November 23, 2018

If you have a helmet handy, here are the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Or you could follow my lead and adopt a retreat-from-humanity approach to this year's bargain-shopping blowout.

How I intend to spend Black Friday pic.twitter.com/zyEU4NmfWe — Leslie Katz (@lesatnews) November 29, 2019

Fortunately for all of us, there's always Cyber Monday.

Have your own crazy Black Friday experiences? Tell us in the comments and include links to your tweets.