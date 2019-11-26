CNET también está disponible en español.

The best Black Friday 2019 deals on electric scooters, e-bikes and rideable tech

Motor your way to holiday savings with these slick, street-ready rides.

Forget kids on their Razor scooters. The latest in personal transport is battery powered e-bikes, electric scooters and other rideable tech. We've tested many different versions (and almost got killed in the process) -- here are the current Black Friday and holiday season deals for riding on the cheap. 

Black Friday 2019

Rad Power Bikes Radrunner: $1,199

You save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

We got to test ride this over the summer and really liked it. Not only is the Radrunner on sale but you can find most of the Rad Power Bikes on sale for $200 off, and 25% off accessories too. The sale is good while supplies last, both online and at its Seattle-based stores. Read more about the Rad Power Bikes Radrunner.

See at Rad Power Bikes

Boosted Rev: $1,199

You save $400
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Boosted Rev packs a lot of power and accelerates faster than most scooters on the market. Not only that, but it's a smooth ride. Right now the Rev, along with all Boosted products, are 25% off while supplies last. Read more about the Boosted Rev.

See at Boosted

Swagtron EB5 Pro City & Campus Folding E-Bike: $424

You save $75
Sarah Tew/CNET

When we tested the Swagtron EB5, it proved to be a very practical bike, especially for those with limited storage space. For this full 15% off you need to add two codes at checkout. The code SHOP2019 will give you 10% off and GIVING-IS-SWAG will give you an additional 5% -- and Swagtron will donate 5% to the Toys for Tots charity drive. These codes should stack, but YMMV. Read more about the Swagtron EB5.

See at Swagtron

Mercane Widewheel 1,000W electric scooter: $899

You save $300
Sarah Tew

The Mercane Widewheel has the power, with two 500-watt motors, but it can also go the distance -- over 20 miles on a charge. This scooter, along with the company's Mantis, Wolf and Horizon models, are all on sale.

See at Fluid FreeRide
