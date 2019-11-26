The best Black Friday 2019 deals on electric scooters, e-bikes and rideable tech

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Forget kids on their Razor scooters. The latest in personal transport is battery powered e-bikes, electric scooters and other rideable tech. We've tested many different versions (and almost got killed in the process) -- here are the current Black Friday and holiday season deals for riding on the cheap.

Sarah Tew/CNET We got to test ride this over the summer and really liked it. Not only is the Radrunner on sale but you can find most of the Rad Power Bikes on sale for $200 off, and 25% off accessories too. The sale is good while supplies last, both online and at its Seattle-based stores. Read more about the Rad Power Bikes Radrunner.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Boosted Rev packs a lot of power and accelerates faster than most scooters on the market. Not only that, but it's a smooth ride. Right now the Rev, along with all Boosted products, are 25% off while supplies last. Read more about the Boosted Rev.

Sarah Tew/CNET When we tested the Swagtron EB5, it proved to be a very practical bike, especially for those with limited storage space. For this full 15% off you need to add two codes at checkout. The code SHOP2019 will give you 10% off and GIVING-IS-SWAG will give you an additional 5% -- and Swagtron will donate 5% to the Toys for Tots charity drive. These codes should stack, but YMMV. Read more about the Swagtron EB5.

Sarah Tew The Mercane Widewheel has the power, with two 500-watt motors, but it can also go the distance -- over 20 miles on a charge. This scooter, along with the company's Mantis, Wolf and Horizon models, are all on sale.