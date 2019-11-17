CNET también está disponible en español.

Get Black Friday 2019 prices on Dyson vacuum cleaners now

You can get Dyson V8 or V10 models at a massive discount without waiting until Black Friday.

dyson-v8-cordless-4.jpg

The Dyson V8 Animal is one of the company's stick vacs getting a deep discount. 

 Luke Westaway/CNET
Dyson vacuum cleaners, widely recognized as the gold standard among cleaning gadgets, will get your house or apartment cleaner than clean... at a cost. That said, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping just around the corner, it's soon going to be the best time of the year to pick one up. These vacuum cleaners are worth every penny, but nobody's complaining about getting the lowest price and deals on Dyson vacuums.

Dyson Cyclone V8 Animal for $300 (save $200)

dyson-v8

Dyson's Cyclone V8 series was released in 2016 and includes an Animal model designed for pet hair. The Cyclone V8 Animal is battery-powered, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning time between charges. That's a big improvement on the V6's 20 minutes. It's also quieter and more powerful than the V6. 

The V8 normally sells for $500, but you can now get it on Amazon for just $300, a 40% discount.   

See the V8 Animal at Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $425 (save $75)

dyson-cyclone-v10-absolute-product-photos-13

The Cyclone V10 Motorhead offers improved run time and cleaning power compared to the V8 series. 

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Still, the V8 Animal isn't the most powerful stick vac on sale this season. That title goes to Dyson's Cyclone V10 series. There are two models on sale, the Motorhead and the Animal.

The Motorhead offers up to 60 minutes of run time, a filtration system that Dyson claims will trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micron and a 0.20-gallon waste bin slightly larger than the V8's 0.14 gallon.

You can snag the Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $425, a $75 discount off its $500 MSRP, at Amazon. It was recently $350 at Amazon, so it may be worth checking to see if the price drops again.

See the V10 Motorhead at Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal for $472 (save $128)

001-dyson-cyclone-2018-v10

The Cyclone V10 Animal adds a Torque Drive Cleaner for picking up pet hair. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Upgrade to the Animal version of the Cyclone V10, and you'll get all the features of the Motorhead but with Dyson's more powerful torque drive cleaner head, a mini motorized brush tool and a soft dusting brush for extra pet hair cleaning power.

The V10 Animal originally sold for $600. It has gone down to $472 on Amazon in pre-Black Friday deals. 

See the V10 Animal at Amazon

These Dyson deals are up to 40% off, depending on which model you choose. If keeping your house cleaner will be your New Year's resolution, picking up a top-of-the-line stick vac might be a good way to end 2019. Or, if you're 100% sure your loved ones wouldn't be offended, it could make a great holiday gift.  

