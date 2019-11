Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We're getting into the thick of the Black Friday deals now -- and it's only Wednesday. You can expect the deals to keep rolling on, but here are our top picks that cost between $100 and $250 and are available now, along with a few that are coming later this week. Expect some surprises in the next couple of days from the big retailers, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and Kohl's, with big discounts still to come straight through to Cyber Monday. If you're not finding exactly what you're looking for here, check out CNET's rundown of everything Black Friday and CNET's holiday gift guides of top picks from our editors, based on our reviews. And if you're feeling a little stressed already, visit our Holiday Survival Guide.

Deals available now

The latest 10.2-inch iPad is now available from Best Buy for $250. (You need to sign into your My Best Buy account to see the offer.) With just 32GB of storage, however, it's only a good deal for those who don't mind using cloud storage and regularly deleting files and apps. Otherwise, go with the 128GB version that's discounted to $330 -- $99 off. Read our 10.2-inch Apple iPad review.

Ry Crist/CNET Cutting the cord on cable this holiday season? This tiny DVR can help ease you into it. Hook up an antenna and you can record shows from its dual tuners. Plus, you get access to all the streaming services Fire TV offers. And if you feel like you need more storage and tuners, the 1TB, four-tuner version is also $100 off, down to $180. Read our Fire TV Recast DVR review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon put a bunch of its own products on sale starting today, including the 2017 version of its Kindle Oasis e-reader. Yes, Amazon just introduced a new Kindle Oasis this year that adds a color-adjustable integrated light that's easier on the eyes. But that model is $250, and otherwise nearly identical to the 2017 model that Amazon is discounting now to $180. If you're gifting something to a serious e-book fan, this is a pretty great choice. Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis 2017 review.

Google's Home Max is aimed at folks who want a smart speaker, but would really like better audio quality at the same time. Think of it like a Sonos Play:5, but from Google. Of course, it builds in Google Assistant, so you can use it to control music, command smart home appliances and hear the news. Read our Google Home Max review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which has been out a while but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350 but are usually available for around $280. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

This is the lowest price to date on this top-rated internal SSD, arguably the single best upgrade you can install in a compatible desktop or laptop. Samsung provides the data-migration software (via download), but you'll need to make sure you have any cables and adapters you might need.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, we didn't expect to see any deals for Black Friday 2019. But while it's $200 pretty much everywhere, we did find it -- for a limited time, and while supplies last -- for $175. Right now, Antonline (via Google Shopping) has the Nintendo Switch Lite for $175 when you apply promo code 19CYBERNS at checkout. When this deal runs out, it's back to $200 pretty much everywhere. That said, if you've been sitting on the fence, now is the time to get a Switch Lite, which CNET's Scott Stein called "maybe the best $200 gaming portable I've ever used." Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yep, it's another bargain on high-end headphones. (What can I say? There are a lot good headphone deals for Black Friday). Sennheiser will have rotating specials through its Amazon store, but this is one of the best that's available right now. The price is bouncing around some and is currently just a couple bucks shy of its lowest price ever. Read our Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless review.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Microsoft Walmart has the Xbox One S bundled with the latest Star Wars game, Jedi Fallen Order for $199. Don't care about the Star Wars game? Best Buy has just the console for $150. Best Buy has other doorbuster Xbox deals as well.

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET You can get $100 off this PS4 bundle that includes the 1TB console and the games God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered. Best Buy has these games available separately for $10 each. Walmart will have the same deal on the console bundle.

Amazon This is a nice deal for those looking to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell and combine it with the Echo Show 5 for video monitoring from inside your home.

Black Friday deals under $250 available soon

It's mark-your-calendars time. These deals won't be available till on or around Black Friday. Exact dates and times are noted with each item.

Chris Monroe/CNET Starting Nov. 27 you'll be able to pick up a triple pack of wireless security cameras from Blink, Amazon's other security camera company. The cameras can be used indoors, but they're also weather-resistant so outdoor use is a go, too. Plus, cloud storage is included, has two-way audio and two-year battery life on two AA lithium batteries. Read our Blink XT2 hands-on.

Sarah Tew/CNET Despite its age, this is still a great Apple Watch and Walmart has it at the lowest price anywhere. The prices are valid online starting Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET), in stores Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday

Justin Jaffe, David Carnoy and Rick Broida contributed to this story.

Originally published last week and regularly updated.