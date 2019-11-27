CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday 2019 deals under $250: iPad, Switch Lite, Kindle Oasis, Xbox, PS4 and more

Here's our updated list of deals on headphones, game consoles and more from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl's, all available now.

We're getting into the thick of the Black Friday deals now -- and it's only Wednesday. You can expect the deals to keep rolling on, but here are our top picks that cost between $100 and $250 and are available now, along with a few that are coming later this week. Expect some surprises in the next couple of days from the big retailers, including Walmart, Target, Best BuyAmazon and Kohl's, with big discounts still to come straight through to Cyber Monday. If you're not finding exactly what you're looking for here, check out CNET's rundown of everything Black Friday and CNET's holiday gift guides of top picks from our editors, based on our reviews. And if you're feeling a little stressed already, visit our Holiday Survival Guide

Black Friday 2019

Deals available now

Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB): $250 at Best Buy

You save $79

The latest 10.2-inch iPad is now available from Best Buy for $250. (You need to sign into your My Best Buy account to see the offer.) With just 32GB of storage, however, it's only a good deal for those who don't mind using cloud storage and regularly deleting files and apps. Otherwise, go with the 128GB version that's discounted to $330 -- $99 off. Read our 10.2-inch Apple iPad review.

$250 at Best Buy

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR with 500GB storage: $130 at Amazon

You save $100
Ry Crist/CNET

Cutting the cord on cable this holiday season? This tiny DVR can help ease you into it. Hook up an antenna and you can record shows from its dual tuners. Plus, you get access to all the streaming services Fire TV offers. And if you feel like you need more storage and tuners, the 1TB, four-tuner version is also $100 off, down to $180. Read our Fire TV Recast DVR review.

$130 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis 2017: $180 at Amazon

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon put a bunch of its own products on sale starting today, including the 2017 version of its Kindle Oasis e-reader. Yes, Amazon just introduced a new Kindle Oasis this year that adds a color-adjustable integrated light that's easier on the eyes. But that model is $250, and otherwise nearly identical to the 2017 model that Amazon is discounting now to $180. If you're gifting something to a serious e-book fan, this is a pretty great choice. Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis 2017 review.

$180 at Amazon

Google Home Max Smart Speaker: $249 at Kohl's

You save $49 (plus $60 Kohl's Cash)

Google's Home Max is aimed at folks who want a smart speaker, but would really like better audio quality at the same time. Think of it like a Sonos Play:5, but from Google. Of course, it builds in Google Assistant, so you can use it to control music, command smart home appliances and hear the news. Read our Google Home Max review.

$249 at Kohl's

Beats Studio3 Wireless: $200 at Best Buy

You save $150
Sarah Tew/CNET

It's one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which has been out a while but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350 but are usually available for around $280. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

$200 at Best Buy

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB solid-state drive: $110 at Walmart

You save $90

This is the lowest price to date on this top-rated internal SSD, arguably the single best upgrade you can install in a compatible desktop or laptop. Samsung provides the data-migration software (via download), but you'll need to make sure you have any cables and adapters you might need.

$110 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite: $175 at Antonline

You save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, we didn't expect to see any deals for Black Friday 2019. But while it's $200 pretty much everywhere, we did find it -- for a limited time, and while supplies last -- for $175. 

Right now, Antonline (via Google Shopping) has the Nintendo Switch Lite for $175 when you apply promo code 19CYBERNS at checkout.

When this deal runs out, it's back to $200 pretty much everywhere. That said, if you've been sitting on the fence, now is the time to get a Switch Lite, which CNET's Scott Stein called "maybe the best $200 gaming portable I've ever used." Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

$175 at Antonline

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless: $105

You save $75
Sarah Tew/CNET

Yep, it's another bargain on high-end headphones. (What can I say? There are a lot good headphone deals for Black Friday). Sennheiser will have rotating specials through its Amazon store, but this is one of the best that's available right now. The price is bouncing around some and is currently just a couple bucks shy of its lowest price ever. Read our Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless review.

$105 at Amazon

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine: $170 at Walmart

You save $130
Arcade1Up

Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

$170 at Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB Console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: $199 at Walmart

You save $150
Microsoft

Walmart has the Xbox One S bundled with the latest Star Wars game, Jedi Fallen Order for $199. Don't care about the Star Wars game? Best Buy has just the console for $150. Best Buy has other doorbuster Xbox deals as well. 

$199 at Walmart

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB and three games: $200 at Best Buy

You save $100
Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

You can get $100 off this PS4 bundle that includes the 1TB console and the games God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered. Best Buy has these games available separately for $10 each.  

Walmart will have the same deal on the console bundle.

$200 at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell Pro plus Echo Show 5 bundle: $180 at Amazon

You save $160
Amazon

This is a nice deal for those looking to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell and combine it with the Echo Show 5 for video monitoring from inside your home. 

$180 at Amazon

Black Friday deals under $250 available soon

It's mark-your-calendars time. These deals won't be available till on or around Black Friday. Exact dates and times are noted with each item. 

Blink XT2 3-Camera Kit: $185 at Amazon

You save $65
Chris Monroe/CNET

Starting Nov. 27 you'll be able to pick up a triple pack of wireless security cameras from Blink, Amazon's other security camera company. The cameras can be used indoors, but they're also weather-resistant so outdoor use is a go, too. Plus, cloud storage is included, has two-way audio and two-year battery life on two AA lithium batteries. Read our Blink XT2 hands-on.

$185 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $129 for 38mm, $159 for 42mm at Walmart

You save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite its age, this is still a great Apple Watch and Walmart has it at the lowest price anywhere. The prices are valid online starting Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET), in stores Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$129 at Walmart
