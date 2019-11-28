Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Thanksgiving means turkey, family, and getting cozy in a comfortable chair while a football game plays. It also means that the best Black Friday deals are already underway, with loads more on the way over the next few days as we blend seamlessly into Cyber Monday. We're tracking the best bargains from all of the biggest retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Kohl's, including some early deals that are available right now. Below, we've listed our favorites that you can snap up for $250 or less.

If you're not finding exactly what you're looking for here, check out CNET's rundown of everything Black Friday and CNET's holiday gift guides of top picks from our editors, based on our reviews. And if you're feeling a little stressed already, visit our Holiday Survival Guide.

Deals available now

The latest 10.2-inch iPad is now available from Best Buy for $250. (You need to sign into your My Best Buy account to see the offer.) With just 32GB of storage, however, it's only a good deal for those who don't mind using cloud storage and regularly deleting files and apps. Otherwise, go with the 128GB version that's discounted to $330 -- $99 off. Read our 10.2-inch Apple iPad review.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Ry Crist/CNET Cutting the cord on cable this holiday season? This tiny DVR can help ease you into it. Hook up an antenna and you can record shows from its dual tuners. Plus, you get access to all the streaming services Fire TV offers. And if you feel like you need more storage and tuners, the 1TB, four-tuner version is also $100 off, down to $180. Read our Fire TV Recast DVR review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon put a bunch of its own products on sale starting today, including the 2017 version of its Kindle Oasis e-reader. Yes, Amazon just introduced a new Kindle Oasis this year that adds a color-adjustable integrated light that's easier on the eyes. But that model is $250, and otherwise nearly identical to the 2017 model that Amazon is discounting now to $180. If you're gifting something to a serious e-book fan, this is a pretty great choice. Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis 2017 review.

Google's Home Max is aimed at folks who want a smart speaker, but would really like better audio quality at the same time. Think of it like a Sonos Play:5, but from Google. Of course, it builds in Google Assistant, so you can use it to control music, command smart home appliances and hear the news. Read our Google Home Max review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which has been out a while but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350 but are usually available for around $280. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

This top-rated internal SSD is arguably the single best upgrade you can install in a compatible desktop or laptop. Samsung provides the data-migration software (via download), but you'll need to make sure you have any cables and adapters you might need.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yep, it's another bargain on high-end headphones. (What can I say? There are a lot good headphone deals for Black Friday). Sennheiser will have rotating specials through its Amazon store, but this is one of the best that's available right now. The price is bouncing around some and is currently just a couple bucks shy of its lowest price ever. Read our Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless review.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $150 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $200.

Microsoft Walmart has the Xbox One S bundled with the latest Star Wars game, Jedi Fallen Order for $199. Don't care about the Star Wars game? Best Buy has just the console for $150. Best Buy has other doorbuster Xbox deals as well.

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET You can get $100 off this PS4 bundle that includes the 1TB console and the games God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered. Best Buy has these games available separately for $10 each. Walmart will have the same deal on the console bundle.

Amazon This is a nice deal for those looking to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell and combine it with the Echo Show 5 for video monitoring from inside your home.

Chris Monroe/CNET A triple pack of wireless security cameras from Blink, Amazon's other security camera company. The cameras can be used indoors, but they're also weather-resistant so outdoor use is a go, too. Plus, cloud storage is included, has two-way audio and two-year battery life on two AA lithium batteries. Read our Blink XT2 hands-on.

Sarah Tew/CNET Despite its age, this is still a great Apple Watch, and Walmart has it at the lowest price anywhere. The prices are valid online starting Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET), in stores Nov. 28 at 6 p.m, though this deal is currently only available online in the white version. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Justin Jaffe, David Carnoy and Rick Broida contributed to this story.

Originally published last week and regularly updated.