Hottest Black Friday 2019 deals still available: $2 Hulu, huge price cuts on Bose, Apple and Xbox (just updated)

Deal Savings Price



































































































Show more (47 deals)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Thanksgiving is all about the leftovers in the fridge, and now it's time to focus on the leftover Black Friday deals. Yep, a lot of stuff is already sold out, but you can still get some pretty great gear at deep discounts. We've just updated this page to focus on big discounts still available on Apple AirPods and iPads, Bose speakers, Instant Pots, Xbox One game consoles and more. For example, the excellent Tribit XSound Go portable waterproof wireless speaker is just $19.49, the lowest price to date. (Great gift item.)

While many items are sold out (Apple Watch Series 3, we hardly knew ye), there are many more you can still get. Use the cheat sheet above to quick-spot some of our favorites, or scroll down for a more detailed list.

A few highlights:

Looking for more deals from every big store? Head to our ultimate Black Friday deals guide, which has all the everything: Store ads, the best deals under $30 and tons more. Be sure to bookmark this post and check it often, as we're constantly updating it with all the best Black Friday deals. Please note: The items listed below can sell out or expire without notice.

Sarah Tew/CNET Usually $99, this is the smallest wireless Bose speaker you can buy. It's water-resistant and sounds great for its size. And with no Alexa or Google Assistant on board, there's no privacy worries, either. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET An absolute favorite among runners, the Aftershokz are ultra-lightweight and sweatproof, and their unique bone-conduction design means you can hear your music and podcasts without blocking ambient noise (like, say, the sound of cars or cyclists coming up behind you). Discounts are extremely rare, so grab this one while you can. Read our Aftershokz Air review.

Walmart The new AirPods are the baseline true wireless headphones. They have an open design and the fit can be finicky for some ears, but they're a nice step-up from wired headphones for iPhone users. Note: This one keeps popping in and out of stock at Amazon. If it's not in stock when you try it, try again in 30-60 minutes. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images If you're looking to take the plunge on Hulu's video service, now is the perfect time. This weekend only, you can scoop up the first year of the service for just $1.99 a month -- $4 less than the usual price. Yes, there are ads, and yes, the price goes up after the first year. But this is still a pretty sweet deal. See complete details.

Walmart Make your favorite recipes with this Instant Pot that features a dishwasher safe inner cooking pot and three-ply bottom for even heat distribution.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you've been waiting for a good deal on this terrific TV -- we awarded it an Editor's Choice for its image quality, affordable price and best-in-class Roku TV smarts -- it's here. And you can get it at that price from several places, such as Walmart and Amazon, in addition to Best Buy. Read our TCL 6 Series 2019 review.

Amazon It's not even released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first-ever discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super-popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $50, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Back to its Prime Day low, the Echo Dot (without the clock) puts all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa into a small and affordable package. Even at its normal price of $50, it's a good deal, so the $22 price is still something to celebrate. With voice commands, you can control your smart home, check the weather, play music, search the internet and more. You lose some sound quality with the smaller size, but you can plug it into your own speakers to make up for the difference. Read our Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review.

James Martin/CNET But c'mon... you want the newer, cooler version with the clock built-in, right? It was just introduced in September at $60, but now it's at it's lowest price yet: Just $35. Read our Echo Dot with Clock review.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you want a smart speaker with Alexa that has a little more oomph to its sound quality, the latest version of the original Echo might be the right choice for you. The older version of this puppy was selling for $50 at one point on Prime Day, but with a list price of $100, $60 isn't half bad. Read our Amazon Echo 2019 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With a a 5.5-inch touchscreen and the ability to wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation, this is our favorite smart display with Alexa. And at this price, it's a no-brainer. Read our Amazon Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon This TV from Best Buy's "house brand" comes with built-in Amazon Fire TV, meaning you can stream everything from Disney Plus and Netflix to YouTube and, of course, Prime Video. And if you apply apply the promo code FTVE19 at checkout, you'll get a free Echo Dot.

Walmart Sorry, Bond and Bourne: Pound for pound, there's no action-movie series that delivers the goods like Mission: Impossible. This set includes all six titles in both Blu-ray and digital formats. It normally sells for anywhere from $48-$60. The bundle is also available at Amazon for the same price.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Sorry, gotta do it: The Force is strong with this one. Propel's drones originally sold for $180. They're incredibly fun to fly, and if you're able to find the TIE Fighter or Speeder Bike elsewhere, you can engage in actual aerial dogfights. These are getting increasingly hard to find, so don't miss this for just $35.

The latest iPad has a larger 10.2-inch screen and support for Apple Pencil (sold separately). It's a great deal for anyone with a 2017 (non-Pro) iPad or older. This $249 price is available at most major retailers, but is likely to sell out. Read our iPad 10.2 review.

Sony/Marvel Last year's hottest PS4 game originally sold for $60 -- and that was without extra content. Right now, you can get the GOTY Edition (which includes lots of extra goodies) for this all-time-low price. It's a must-have for PS4 owners. Shipping is free if you order from Best Buy, but if you'd rather grab it in-store, Walmart has the game for the same price. Read our Marvel's Spider-Man review.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of the best TVs we've reviewed this year available at a huge discount. With insane light output, powerful local dimming and one of the best HDR pictures we've tested, this Vizio is a certified beast. You can choose from two sizes, both $400 off the usual price exclusively at Costco. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one. Both the 65-incher, linked below, and the 75-incher are available now. Read CNET's full Vizio P-Series Quantum X review.

Angela Lang/CNET We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 and Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150 or $50 off at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. But the best deal as of right now is at Kohl's, where you can get that $150 sale price and $45 in Kohl's Cash. The latter is good for store purchases, though you have to use it by Dec. 9. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- everyone, it seems, is hotly anticipating Jedi Fallen Order, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

With more than 80 built-in games, the Sega Genesis Mini is the best retro console of 2019. And now it's discounted from $80 to just $50. Read our Sega Genesis Mini review.

David Carnoy/CNET They're back: Best Buy again has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones and this is its most affordable -- and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford premium noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones lists for $200 and is a great headphone. And this week, you can get it for 50% off. Read our JBL Live 650BTNC review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The hot-ticket item of 2019 is back in stock at Amazon. The discount isn't much, but it's something. Of course, if you're hoping for an AirPods Pro-like experience at a lower price, check out these five affordable alternatives. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos One is a great-sounding smart speaker that supports both Alexa and Google Assistant. There's a slightly newer version, but the differences are minor. Sonos discounts are rare, and while this one isn't huge, it's better than nothing. Read our Sonos One review.

Lenovo Built with students in mind, the S340 offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a full-HD display. To put this deal in some perspective, Lenovo proper charges $250 for a configuration with half the storage and a lower-resolution screen. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one.

This is the Goldilocks tablet in Amazon's line -- you're much better off getting this model versus the 7-incher (tempting though that may be at $30). Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review.

Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest hits of the decade, clearing $725 million in its opening weekend last year. In the game, you travel back to 1899, when America's short-lived Wild West era was in its death throes. You get to experience it through the eyes of a an outlaw who's trying to survive in that dangerous and dusty world. Right now, you can pick up the Xbox One digital download of Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at Amazon or the disc version for $25 at Best Buy. Read GameSpot's review of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Apple's latest, greatest MacBook Air frequently is on sale for $900. Earlier this week, you could get it for as little as $800, but that deal is gone with the wind. Still, this is $200 less than you'd pay at the Apple Store right now. This model includes 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Tidal Looking for a new place to hang your music-streaming hat? Tidal rivals the best of them, with a library of over 60 million songs and competitive pricing. A one-year subscription runs $120 -- basically $10 per month -- but for a limited time, you can score a free pair of Sennheiser HD 4.40BT headphones with that subscription. Those popular over-the-ear cans list for $100. Of course, Tidal is perhaps best known for its HiFi option, and if you grab a one-year subscription to that ($240), you'll receive your choice of free Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC headphones or IE 80 S ear-canal earbuds. Read our HD 4.50BTNC review.

For less than the price of many 13.3-inch laptops, the VivoBook offers a bigger screen with full HD resolution. It also packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive -- enough horsepower for massive spreadsheets and tons of browser tabs.

Sceptre That's just a bananas price on a big ol' desktop display. Yes, the 1080p resolution is actually a bit on the low side given the size, but you can tweak your PC's settings to help compensate. Meanwhile, the Sceptre includes VGA, DVI and HDMI inputs and built-in speakers, so you could use it with your game console as well. Heck, plug in a streaming stick and make a TV out of it.

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

RemoBell Already a pretty amazing deal at $99, the RemoBell S is an attractive, hardwired doorbell designed to take the place of your existing bell. I've been using one for about six months, and while I still don't love the forced fisheye view of recorded videos, overall the doorbell has worked really well. And I absolutely do love the free cloud storage.

Mint Mobile Borrowing a page from McDonald's, which now charges the same price for any size drink, Mint Mobile will sell you any of its 3-month plans for $15 per month. Why? Tough to say, but the obvious winner here is the 12GB option, which normally runs $25 per month (already an excellent deal). For those unfamiliar with the carrier, Mint offers service for GSM-compatible phones (otherwise known as those compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile). You pay in either three-, six- or 12-month blocks. Tip: There's currently a $20 cash-back option available from both Rakuten and TopCashback, but the terms are really confusing. (Anyone who's able to figure them out, leave a comment.)

César Salza/CNET The Fossil Sport hit the scene just about a year ago, bringing oodles of features to the Wear OS watch-scape for a reasonable $275. The specs include NFC for Google Pay, GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, a heart-rate monitor and an altimeter. This pre-Black Friday sale drops the Sport (light blue only) to just $149, the best price we've seen yet.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $150 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a nice midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $300. Equipped with a nice 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. This is a good deal on a solid entry-level laptop. (Note, however, that it was previously $329, so watch for another sale if you're not in a hurry.) Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Walmart A 65-inch TV for $360? Seems like only yesterday that would have been considered a steal on a 55-inch model. It's an entry-level model, to be sure, with no smarts built in; you'll have to BYO Fire TV or Roku streamer. Thankfully, it has four HDMI inputs, so there's plenty of room for all the gear you might want to plug in.

Living DNA Curious about your origin story? Living DNA's test is quite comprehensive; it covers your overall ancestry, motherline and fatherline. Plus, family DNA-matching is now included as well.

RCA Recently expired, it's back! In case you miss out on the Samsung (above) or prefer a TV with built-in Roku, Walmart has this RCA model at the exact same price. It also has no user reviews, but at least it has three HDMI inputs instead of just two. Don't expect a world-class picture; do expect a super-big screen to binge all your shows. And, hey, same deal: If you're not happy with it, you can take it back to the store.

Amazon This is the lowest price to date on Amazon's kid-friendly tablet, which includes a heavy-duty case (with stand) and two-year worry-free warranty. You also get a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a $36 value. The tablet is available with your choice of three case colors: blue, pink and purple. You can also get the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $80, which is $50 off the regular price. It's slightly faster and slightly larger, but otherwise pretty much the same experience for your kids.

Rich Brown Need new specs? Promo code Black65 will net you a hefty 65% off any frames at GlassesUSA.

Sarah Tew/CNET These aren't the star cans in Sony's over-the-ear headphone lineup -- that distinction belongs to the WH-1000XM3 -- but they're still extremely good. Especially if you love bass. And especially at this price: The WH-XB900N normally sells for $248. Read our Sony WH-XB900N review.

Apple Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our 11-inch iPad Pro review.

Roborock While we're still in control of our robots, we might as well have them do our bidding. The Roborock S5 can not only vacuum your floors, it can mop them as well. It originally sold for $500, but you can use promo code ROBOROCKBF to knock the price down to an all-time low.

Amazon Between Bose, Sony and now Apple AirPods Pro, active noise-canceling headphones are all the rage. And now, we're seeing an old favorite from Sennheiser that's currently just $80 at Amazon -- down from $200. We reviewed the nearly identical Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC two years ago, and found it to be a formidable Bose competitor at that $200 price. That model is down to $103 on Amazon, but this model -- the HD 4.50 SE -- has literally the exact same specs, aside from some cosmetic color differences.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Apple HomePod faces increasingly stiff competition in the smart-speaker market, starting with Amazon's new, similar Echo Studio. But remember, too, that the HomePod started out at $349; this is your chance to get it for considerably less. If you want wonderful sound and already live in Apple's ecosystem, look no further. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Arcade1Up This head-to-head machine brings 12 classic arcade games to your den, including half a dozen Street Fighter titles, Final Fight and Commando. And for a limited time you'll also score $120 in Kohl's Cash, which is basically free money to use on additional store purchases. (Note that it must be used by Dec. 9.) Although the product description seems to refer to the upright version of this unit, the model number is definitely for the cocktail table.

Out of stock or otherwise expired

Gotta catch this deal. The hottest Nintendo Switch games of 2019 are hard to find for less than $60, but this eBay seller currently has them for $48 apiece -- with free economy shipping to boot. The closer we get to the holidays, the harder it will be get any kind of discount on these in-demand titles.

Most of the Switch bundles have evaporated in the earliest hours of Thanksgiving, but you can still save $25 on a Nintendo Switch V2 (with the extended battery life). You need to choose the option for the console -- NOT the console with $25 Amazon Gift Card -- and enter code 397BFFA5 at checkout. Act fast, because we don't expect this deal to last long.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking to update some of your older Roku devices? Get the super-luxe ultra-premium model for the lowest price ever. The Ultra supports 4K and HDR, of course, but also includes Ethernet and USB ports, a microSD slot and a lost-remote finder. And speaking of that remote, you can plug in wired headphones (JBL earbuds included!) for easy private listening. Read our Roku Ultra review.

Sony This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best-ever PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

Lenovo This feels like the kind of deal that would normally be a doorbuster, requiring you to stand in line outside the store for a couple hours. This Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and a touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge -- meaning it's suitable for tablet duty as well. The screen may be on the smaller side, but that didn't stop this from scoring a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,800 buyers.

Sarah Tew/CNET An oldie but goodie, the SoundTouch 10 dates back to 2016 (gasp!). But that doesn't change the fact that this compact Bluetooth-and-Wi-Fi speaker produces surprisingly big, punchy sound and supports multiroom setups. It's on par with the likes of Sonos speakers, but now without the hefty price tag. Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

Looking for more sales?

That's it for now, but check back often as we update this post based on new deals and availability. In the meantime, here's everything else you need to know about this major shopping event.

What date is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it takes place on Friday, Nov. 29.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

It falls the Monday after Black Friday -- in this case, Monday, Dec. 2.

When will Black Friday sales actually start?



It varies from store to store, but expect to see plenty of sales that kick off well before Thanksgiving. Indeed, some stores unveil "Black November" sales that span the entire month, while others will kick-start their Black Friday events early. We'll post all the details as we get them.

Why is it called 'Black Friday'?



This is borderline urban-legend stuff. Some say Black Friday dates back to the early 1950s, when stores would kick off the Christmas shopping season with big sales. So big, in fact, that annual store profits would often tip into "the black" (meaning no longer "in the red," which is accounting parlance for losing money) once all the receipts were tallied. Or: So big that traffic would get so snarled, policemen dubbed the day "Black Friday."

Find out more, and get the scoop on Cyber Monday as well, in Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?

How to find 'leaked' Black Friday ads

In years past, a variety of Black Friday sites have dedicated themselves to revealing leaked newspaper circulars in the days and weeks ahead of the big Thanksgiving sales. Those are all still around, but many of the big stores have chosen to "leak" the ads on their own sites, revealing the contents of what will be on sale for bargain hunters who like to plan ahead.

Last year, some stores shared these ads as early as late October, and there's no reason to think this year will be any different. As always, we'll be keeping a close eye on Black Friday ads, sharing them as we find them, so bookmark this post and check CNET proper for all the relevant ad info.

Where else can I find great deals?

So glad you asked! Here are some CNET deal resources you should bookmark:

The Cheapskate, a daily, curated, sometimes exclusive collection of the web's best deals from Rick "The Cheapskate" Broida (that's me) and CNET's growing team of bargain-hunters.

CNET Deals, a categorical listing of every single deal we can lay our hands on.



Tamara Palmer, Lori Grunin, Dave Johnson, Justin Jaffe and Matt Elliott contributed to this story.

Originally published last year. Regularly updated with new information.