Here comes crunch time, folks: Black Friday proper is less than 2 weeks away, and many of the big sales have already been fully announced. Earlier this week, Walmart revealed a Black Friday ad containing some of the best deals we've seen all year, including a 40-inch Roku TV for $98 and an Apple Watch Series 3 for $129. Of course, you'll have to wait for those. But there are plenty of other deals you can get right now, courtesy of Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other stores:

As always, we've scoured all the Black Friday ads to find the best stuff that's available right now, today. Before you dive in, note that some of the deals are today-only, and while supplies last. Others have expired -- but we expect many of them to return, so we've corralled those at the bottom. This is a great post to bookmark, as we're updating it pretty much daily.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This deal will almost certainly return later in the season, but the 128GB version of the current 2019 MacBook Air is back down to $899 at Best Buy for today (Saturday, Nov. 16).

RCA In case you miss out on the Samsung (above) or prefer a TV with built-in Roku, Walmart has this RCA model at the exact same price. It also has no user reviews, but at least it has three HDMI inputs instead of just two. Don't expect a world-class picture; do expect a super-big screen to binge all your shows. And, hey, same deal: If you're not happy with it, you can take it back to the store.

Think there might be a PS4 in your future? (Check out our roundup of the best Black Friday console deals to see what's coming.) Then you'll probably want a PlayStation Plus subscription to go with it. Here's a rare chance to save 25% on a full year.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a killer deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017 -- but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $599, even in 2019. Snap this up. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

Sceptre That's just a bananas price on a big ol' desktop display. Yes, the 1920 x 1080 resolution is actually a bit on the low side given the size, but you can tweak your PC's settings to help compensate. Meanwhile, the Sceptre includes VGA, DVI and HDMI inputs and built-in speakers, so you could use it with your game console as well. Heck, plug in a streaming stick and make a TV out of it.

Sarah Tew/CNET The hot-ticket item of 2019 is back in stock at Amazon (though currently showing 1-2 days before it'll actually ship). The discount isn't much, but it's something. Of course, if you're hoping for an AirPods Pro-like experience at a lower price, check out these five affordable alternatives. Update: After showing "Usually ships in 1 to 3 months," Amazon now says this product will be in stock as of Nov. 22. Read the AirPods Pro review.

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

Amazon It's not even released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first-ever discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super-popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $80, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Read our Echo Show 8 preview.

RemoBell Already a pretty amazing deal at $99, the RemoBell S is an attractive, hardwired doorbell designed to take the place of your existing bell. I've been using one for about six months, and while I still don't love the forced fisheye view of recorded videos, overall the doorbell has worked really well. And I absolutely do love the free cloud storage.

Rich Brown Need new specs? Between now and Cyber Monday, promo code Black65 will net you a hefty 65% off any frames at GlassesUSA.

Lori Grunin/CNET We've long been fans of Lenovo's flagship Yoga laptops -- and the C940, which debuted in January, is one of a handful of Intel's Project Athena devices designed to make it perform more like a phone. The C940 wakes instantly from sleep and has a fingerprint reader that works in a second and Wi-Fi that connects just as fast. This model features a 400-nit FHD-resolution and up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 preview.

Mint Mobile Borrowing a page from McDonald's, which now charges the same price for any size drink, Mint Mobile will sell you any of its 3-month plans for $15 per month. Why? Tough to say, but the obvious winner here is the 12GB option, which normally runs $25 per month (already an excellent deal). For those unfamiliar with the carrier, Mint offers service for GSM-compatible phones (otherwise known as those compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile). You pay in either 3-, 6- or 12-month blocks. Pro tip: There's currently a $20 cash-back option available from both Rakuten and TopCashback, but the terms are confusing. (Anyone who's able to figure them, leave a comment.)

James Martin/CNET The $399 Apple Watch Series 5 is now here, in all of its always-on, 18-hours-of-battery-life glory. Meanwhile, third-party sellers have dropped prices on the Series 3; Amazon is currently selling the 38mm GPS model for $189. But Walmart's Series 3 deal is worth a look. You get the cellular version of the watch, which Apple proper sells for $299, for the same price as the GPS-only model. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

César Salza/CNET The Fossil Sport hit the scene just about a year ago, bringing oodles of features to the Wear OS watch-scape for a reasonable $275. The specs include NFC for Google Pay, GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, a heart-rate monitor and an altimeter. This pre-Black Friday sale drops the Sport (light blue only) to just $149, the best price we've seen yet.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a nice midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a nice 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. This is a good deal on a solid entry-level laptop. (Note, however, that it was previously $329, so watch for another sale if you're not in a hurry.) Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Walmart A 65-inch TV for $380? Seems like only yesterday that would have been considered a steal on a 55-inch model. It's an entry-level model, to be sure, with no smarts built in; you'll have to BYO Fire TV or Roku streamer. Thankfully, it has four HDMI inputs, so there's plenty of room for all the gear you might want to plug in.

Living DNA Curious about your origin story? Living DNA's test is quite comprehensive; it covers your overall ancestry, motherline and fatherline. Plus, family DNA-matching is now included as well. (Take note, however, that this same kit will be $10 less from Nov. 18 to Dec. 3.)

Apple Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our iPad Pro review. Rad our 11-inch iPad Pro review.

Roborock While we're still in control of our robots, we might as well have them do our bidding. The Roborock S5 can not only vacuum your floors, it can mop them as well. It originally sold for $500, but you can use promo code ROBOROCKBF to knock the price down to an all-time low.

Sarah Tew/CNET An oldie but goodie, the SoundTouch 10 dates back to 2016 (gasp!). But that doesn't change the fact that this compact Bluetooth-and-Wi-Fi speaker produces surprisingly big, punchy sound and supports multiroom setups. It's on par with the likes of Sonos speakers, but now without the hefty price tag. Read the Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

Instant Pot This is the big 'un, the 8-quart model that lets you prep 33% more food than the more popular (and more often on sale) 6-quart. At $55, it's never been priced lower at Amazon -- but act fast, because that deal is for today only (and while supplies last). For the uninitiated, find out why your kitchen needs a pressure cooker.

Amazon Between Bose, Sony and now Apple AirPods Pro, active noise-canceling headphones are all the rage. And now, we're seeing an old favorite from Sennheiser that's currently just $80 at Amazon -- down from $200. We reviewed the nearly identical Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC two years ago, and found it to be a formidable Bose competitor at that $200 price. That model is down to $108 on Amazon, but this model -- the HD 4.50 SE -- has literally the exact same specs, aside from some cosmetic color differences.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Apple HomePod faces increasingly stiff competition in the smart-speaker market, starting with Amazon's new, similar Echo Studio. But remember, too, that the HomePod started out at $349; this is your chance to get it for considerably less. If you want wonderful sound and already live in Apple's ecosystem, look no further. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Best Buy Instant Pot, instant schmot. This 6-quart model from Best Buy's house brand does all the same things, and you just can't get cheaper than $30. The user reviews tell the important story: The cooker received a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,900 buyers. If you're not convinced this is a must-have kitchen appliance (trust me, it is), here are five reasons you need an Instant Pot -- and some great recipes to get you started.

Lenovo This feels like the kind of deal that would normally be a doorbuster, requiring you to stand in line outside the store for a couple hours. This Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and a touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge -- meaning it's suitable for tablet duty as well. The screen may be on the smaller side, but that didn't stop this from scoring a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,800 buyers.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Yep, it's nowhere near Black Friday, and the Echo Show 5 is already selling for less than it was on Prime Day. The little smart-speaker with the 5.5-inch display makes a great bedside companion, but it could also pull kitchen duty for things like recipe videos and video calls. Interestingly, Kohl's currently has the Echo Show 5 on sale for the same price, but buying it there also nets you $10 in Kohl's Cash -- essentially free money to use for a future store purchase. We also know that the Echo Show 5 will drop to $50 on Thursday, Nov. 28. So if you don't mind waiting, you can save an extra $10. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon This is the lowest price to date on Amazon's kid-friendly tablet, which includes a heavy-duty case (with stand) and two-year worry-free warranty. You also get a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a $36 value. The tablet is available with your choice of three case colors: blue, pink and purple. You can also get the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $90, which is $40 off the regular price. It's slightly faster and slightly larger, but otherwise pretty much the same experience for your kids.

Yes! The previous-generation iPad 9.7 hung around at this price for a good chunk of 2019 -- until the newer 10.2 model came along at $329. Although the 128GB model has routinely been on sale for $299, this is the first dip we've seen yet for the 32GB version. That's not a ton of storage, but for many users it's enough. This one-day-only price expired yesterday, Nov. 7, but I guarantee we'll see similar deals in the weeks to come. We already know that it's definitely coming to Target for Black Friday. Read our iPad 10.2 review.

Arcade1Up This head-to-head machine brings 12 classic arcade games to your den, including half a dozen Street Fighter titles, Final Fight and Commando. And for a limited time you'll also score $70 in Kohl's Cash, which is basically free money to use on additional store purchases. (Note that it must be used by Nov. 14.) Although the product description seems to refer to the upright version of this unit, the model number is definitely for the cocktail table.

What date is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it takes place on Friday, Nov. 29.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

It falls the Monday after Black Friday -- in this case, Monday, Dec. 2.

When will Black Friday sales actually start?



It varies from store to store, but expect to see plenty of sales that kick off well before Thanksgiving. Indeed, some stores unveil "Black November" sales that span the entire month, while others will kick-start their Black Friday events early. We'll post all the details as we get them.

Why is it called 'Black Friday'?



This is borderline urban-legend stuff. Some say Black Friday dates back to the early 1950s, when stores would kick off the Christmas shopping season with big sales. So big, in fact, that annual store profits would often tip into "the black" (meaning no longer "in the red," which is accounting parlance for losing money) once all the receipts were tallied. Or: So big that traffic would get so snarled, policemen dubbed the day "Black Friday."

Find out more, and get the scoop on Cyber Monday as well, in Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?

How to find 'leaked' Black Friday ads

In years past, a variety of Black Friday sites have dedicated themselves to revealing leaked newspaper circulars in the days and weeks ahead of the big Thanksgiving sales. Those are all still around, but many of the big stores have chosen to "leak" the ads on their own sites, revealing the contents of what will be on sale for bargain hunters who like to plan ahead.

Last year, some stores shared these ads as early as late October, and there's no reason to think this year will be any different. As always, we'll be keeping a close eye on Black Friday ads, sharing them as we find them, so bookmark this post and check CNET proper for all the relevant ad info.

