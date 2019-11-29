Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest, fastest version of Wi-Fi, and if you bought a new iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10 this year, then you've already got a device that can take advantage of the new features and faster speeds. Of course, you'll also need a new Wi-Fi 6 router to make the most of these leaps forward in technology -- but hey, that's where the Black Friday shopping season comes in!

Since 10:00 PM on Wednesday night, Walmart has been offering shoppers the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 for $99 in stores and online. That's Netgear's entry-level Wi-Fi 6 Nighthawk router for half of what it usually costs.

The Nighthawk AX4 features a dual-core processor and support for 4X4 MU-MIMO connections, which means it can use its multiple antennas to aggregate faster speeds to devices with multiple antennas of their own, like the MacBook Pro. It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls, as well as new Wi-Fi 6 features like OFDMA and Target Wake Time.

You can read more about new features like those in my Wi-Fi 6 explainer, but the short version is that they all help make for Wi-Fi that's faster, more efficient, and better suited for environments with lots of users and devices on the network.

Netgear designates the AX4 as an AX3000 router -- the "AX" part just means that it supports 802.11ax, or Wi-Fi 6, while the "3000" part refers to the combined top speeds of each band. Netgear clocks those top speeds at 2,400Mbps on the 5GHz band and 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band -- just keep in mind that your router can only move data as fast as your internet plan allows.

We haven't tested the AX4, but the fancier Nighthawk AX12 clocked in with gigabit-plus speeds when we ran it through our speed tests. I wouldn't expect the AX4 to be quite as fast, but it should still easily be fast enough to serve as a worthy upgrade over just about any previous-gen Wi-Fi 5 router. That makes it a steal at $99 -- just $20 more than an entry-level Wi-Fi 6 router from TP-Link that only goes boasts half as much bandwidth.

Want to know more? Check out Netgear's full spec sheet for the device.