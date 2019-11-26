Black Friday 2019 cameras deals: Save up to $500 with Nikon, Canon GoPro and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The wave of Black Friday deals has begun -- and that includes savings on cameras and photography equipment. As it is every year around the holiday season, the "dual-lens kit" is the dominating theme.

We're seeing multiple revolving Black Friday discounts on top-end brands including Panasonic, Canon, Nikon's, Sony, and GoPro, on everything from point-and-shoots to high-end bodies. Best Buy has revealed the largest number of Black Friday camera deals, with Target and Walmart trailing further behind. And the discount cycle of individual manufacturers means while some of the good deals have been released early, many remain a mystery.

Thanks to aggressive pricing around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's never been a better time to kit yourself out with an entry-level-to-midrange DSLR or mirrorless camera.

We're tracking the best deals that are available now and coming soon, and laying them out below, so check back often.

Best Black Friday camera deals - AVAILABLE NOW

Sarah Tew/CNET It's easy to go for the cheaper models when it comes to general photography, but shooting fast-moving subjects such as sports and wildlife still requires a little more outlay. The Nikon D7500 takes great shots and is a terrific DSLR for the enthusiast action photographer. And at just under $1,000 for a dual-lens kit with the (admittedly meh) AF-P DX 18-55mm VR and 70-300mm VR lenses, you've got all you need to start out with. If you prefer to buy a better lens separately, at just under $800 the body is a nice deal as well. Read our Nikon D7500 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can afford to buy something a little better than the dirt-cheap options -- the Nikon D3500 and the Canon EOS Rebel T6 -- it's worth it. And this is the best of the dSLR step-ups, which is a great deal paired with the 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses. Read our Nikon D5600 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Panasonic hasn't listed any Black Friday-specific deals, but its seasonal discounts are in full swing. The Micro Four Thirds G7 makes a terrific alternative to an entry-level dSLR -- the sensor is smaller but the image quality is still good and the camera is more compact -- especially at under $500 for a kit with the 14-42mm, f3.5-5.6 II and 45-150mm, F4.0-5.6 lenses, which have equivalent field of views to a 28-84mm and 90-300mm on a full frame. Read our Panasonic Lumix G7 review.

Best Black Friday camera deals - COMING SOON

Any newbie downsizing from a DSLR or upgrading from a phone will find this a great mirrorless interchangeable-lens model. Providing the image quality and performance you expect when graduating from a smartphone, the A6000 may be several generations old, but that just means it's inexpensive. And there are usually plenty of bundle deals to choose from this time of year, with especially good ones around Black Friday. The A6000's current descendant, the A6400, has a much-upgraded autofocus system and improved image processing, but it's also more than $1,000 with a basic kit lens. And after all these years, people buying the A6000 still rave about it. This deal will be available from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30. Read our Sony A6000 review.

Nikon Target will have a great deal on the D3500 with the 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses as one of its Black Friday doorbusters. So even though the $400 price available now is really good, that's for a single lens kit. It's probably worth the wait. The D3500 is essentially identical to the D3400 it replaced. The deal will be available from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30. Read our Nikon D3400 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Canon's step-up dSLR from the cheap T6 or T7 is worth it for the better autofocus and video performance. This Best Buy doorbuster price for a kit with the EF-S 18-55mm IS STM and 55-250mm IS II lenses also includes a bag and a SanDisk 32GB Memory Card as well. Deal begins Nov. 28. Read our Canon EOS Rebel T7i review.

Lori Grunin/CNET This camera is a popular mirrorless for vloggers, and this upcoming low price includes a mount adapter so you can expand the range of lenses available to use with it from the meager selection of Canon M mount options. Deal starts Nov. 28. Read our Canon EOS M50 preview.

Sarah Tew The D750 is an older model, but it's still a terrifc full-frame DSLR if you're in the market for one, especially now that it's under $1,000. Deal begins Nov. 28. Read our Nikon D750 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET When moving at high speeds, nothing beats an action camera for sharing the most breathless moments. The latest version of this excellent little action cam got rid of the separate mounting frame, improved on its already-terrific image stabilization, and made it easier to create better-looking videos. For the Black Friday weekend, it will be dropping to $350 at a variety of places, including Best Buy and Target. Deal begins Nov. 28. Read our GoPro Hero 8 Black preview.

