Luke Westaway/CNET

Dyson is the Lexus of vacuum cleaners, but they come with a corresponding price tag. Except for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when much of Dyson's line gets a decent discount. That season has started now, and -- while these things are far from cheap -- they're hitting their most affordable prices of the year. So if you're looking for a new vacuum cleaner, now is the time to buy.

Note: This story was originally published earlier and has been updated with price drops and additional vendors. Most recent update: V10 Motorhead dropped $50, V10 Animal increased by $50.

Dyson Cyclone V8 Animal for $300 (save $200)

Dyson's Cyclone V8 series was released in 2016 and includes an Animal model designed for pet hair. The Cyclone V8 Animal is battery-powered, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning time between charges.That's a big improvement on the V6's 20 minutes. It's also quieter and more powerful than the V6.

The V8 normally sells for $500, but you can now get it on Amazon, Target, Walmart or at Dyson's website for just $300, a 40% discount.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $350 (save $150)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Still, the V8 Animal isn't the most powerful stick vac on sale this season. That title goes to Dyson's Cyclone V10 series. There are two models on sale, the Motorhead and the Animal.

The Motorhead offers up to 60 minutes of run time, a filtration system that Dyson claims will trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micron and a 0.20-gallon waste bin slightly larger than the V8's 0.14 gallon.

You can snag the Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $400, a $100 discount off its $500 MSRP, at Amazon and Best Buy.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal for $400 (save $200)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Upgrade to the Animal version of the Cyclone V10, and you'll get all the features of the Motorhead but with Dyson's more powerful torque drive cleaner head, a mini motorized brush tool and a soft dusting brush for extra pet hair cleaning power.

The V10 Animal originally sold for $600. It was briefly down to $350, but it's popped back up to $400 at Dyson's site, as well as most other vendors, including Amazon and Best Buy.

These Dyson deals are up to 40% off, depending on which model you choose. If keeping your house cleaner will be your New Year's resolution, picking up a top of the line stick vac might be a good way to end 2019. Or, if you're 1,000% sure your loved ones wouldn't be offended, it could make a great holiday gift.