Black Friday 2019: Best Xbox bundles

Now that we're lining up for final approach to Black Friday, the deals on Xbox One bundles are arriving hot and heavy. We're seeing some great numbers for both Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles, though we're not seeing a huge amount of variety in the games being bundled -- at least, not yet. The week is young.

As you look for deals, remember the difference between the Xbox consoles. The Xbox One X is a true 4K gaming system, and can play games, Blu-ray discs and streaming video content at 4K on a UHD TV or monitor. It has a faster 2.3GHz processor and beefier video card as well.

The Xbox One S doesn't have the same horsepower under the hood (a 1.75GHz processor, for example) and simply upscales games to 4K, but it's not a true 4K console. It lacks the Blu-ray player built into the Xbox X.

Don't forget that there's a new next-generation Xbox coming sometime late in 2020. Should that stop you from getting a new Xbox right now? Heck no -- why would we deprive ourselves the joy of playing Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for a year? And that console will be backwards-compatible with your existing Xbox One games.

The best Xbox One bundles for Black Friday

Here are the best bundles we've found so far. The deals below are listed for specific retailers, but we expect similar variations to be widely available. All of these deals start on Black Friday, so the countdown is on. And when you're done here, also be sure to check out the best Xbox deals over at GameSpot.

Microsoft For die-hard Star Wars fans, this is the deal to beat. Jedi Fallen Order is a hotly anticipated game, and there probably isn't a better console to play it on than the Xbox One X in UHD 4K. The Deluxe Edition of the game features some premium in-game skins and 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes video content. The bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Read our Xbox One X review.

Microsoft There's not as much going on under the hood of an Xbox One S compared to the One X, and it doesn't have a Blu-ray player. But let's be real: Does anyone actually play Blu-rays? We love this deal because it lands you Jedi Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X deal above. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Or, get it at Target on Nov. 28 with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One S review.

Microsoft Gears 5 is a stunner of a game, and you can get it bundled with Microsoft's beefiest console for $350. Get it at Target, and the store is throwing in a $40 gift card, which should cover all the Mr. Pibb and Red Vines you'll need while you're playing. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Or, get it at Target on Nov. 28 with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One X review.

Microsoft You'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper deal on an Xbox than this. Here's why: It's the all-digital edition, which means there's no optical drive. If you are ready for the 21st century, in which we download all our games, this might be a great deal to snap up. This bundle includes download codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves, as well as a month of Xbox Live Gold. (Be aware that some games, like Sea of Thieves, require an ongoing Xbox Live Gold subscription for play.) Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Read more about the Xbox One S Digital Edition.

Microsoft No more playing by yourself. This Xbox One S console has a 1TB drive and comes with a pair of controllers so you can play with a friend. The bundle also comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold and the ability to download over 100 digital games. Available to Costco members starting Nov. 24. Read our Xbox One S review.

The best Xbox game deals for Black Friday

Black Friday isn't just filled with console bundles -- there are some great deals to be had on some killer games. Here are some of the best.

Target Is it the hottest game of the year? Probably. This reboot of the franchise has all-new multiplayer modes and new emphasis on the single-player campaign. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Read GameSpot's Call of Duty Modern Warfare review.

This sixth installment in the grim and visceral Gears of War series includes a new three-player co-op mode that's focused on close quarters combat and survival. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Read GameSpot's Gears 5 review.

The latest edition in the venerable Tom Clancy series has just hit the streets, and you can save $14. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Read GameSpot's Ghost Recon Breakpoint review.

Square Enix The Just Cause series has always felt a little like you're living inside a goofy blockbuster action movie. The fourth installment continues the fun. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Read GameSpot's Just Cause 4 review.

Would you believe this is the 21st installment in the WWE series? Time flies. If you're a pro-wrestling fan, this hot-off-the-presses game is probably right up your alley. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Read GameSpot's WWE 2K20 review.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

