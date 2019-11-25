Esto también se puede leer en español.

Black Friday 2019: The best Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One deals right now

The waiting is over: You can save right now on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games and consoles.

If you're looking for some of the year's best prices on the PS4, Nintendo Switch or Xbox One, we've got some news for you. The time to buy is now, because many excellent Black Friday deals kicked off over the weekend. We've found some amazing bundles on the Xbox One and PS4 from all major retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target and GameStop. There aren't many Nintendo Switch deals out there, but as you can see below, you can get the Nintendo Switch V2 with Spyro Reignited Trilogy at Walmart for $299 right now -- that's arguably a better deal than the Mario Kart bundle that's set to land on Thursday. And for a limited time, the Switch Lite is available for just $175. Read on for details. 

Also, a word to the wise: Both the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox are scheduled to be released in late 2020, and they'll play games from their respective predecessors. That said, they are at least a year away, so a PS4 or Xbox One can still make a great gift for this holiday season.

The bundles below link to specific retailers, but most of the PS4 and Xbox deals are widely available.

PS4 Slim (1TB) with 3 great games: $200

Includes God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered
Sony

This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. 

  • God of War
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids.

Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

$200 at Walmart

More PS4 deals:

  • PlayStation 4 Pro for $300 ($100 off its usual price)
  • PS Gold Headset for $70 (Save $30)
  • DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $40 (Save $25)
  • 25% off PlayStation Plus yearly subscription 
  • $20 games -- Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie and MLB The Show 19
  • PlayStation Hits for $10, down from $20

Xbox One X bundle with Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: $350

You save: $150
Microsoft

Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- everyone, it seems, is hotly anticipating Jedi Fallen Order, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

$350 at Best Buy

Xbox One S 1TB with Jedi Fallen Order: $200

You save $100
Microsoft

The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but  given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worth compromise (especially if your TV isn't equipped to handle HDR anyway, for example). We love this deal because it lands you Jedi Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle.

You can also get it at Target with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One S review.

$200 at Walmart

Check out more Black Friday Xbox deals here:

Nintendo Switch with Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $299

You save $35
Walmart

This is the new version of the Switch, which offers an improved battery life of 4.5 to 9 hours. And with this bundle, it's more or less like getting Spyro Reignited Trilogy for free. 

Available right now.

$299 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite: $175

You save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, we didn't expect to see any deals for Black Friday 2019. But while it's $200 pretty much everywhere, we did find it -- for a limited time, and while supplies last -- for $175. 

Right now, Antonline (via Google Shopping) has the Nintendo Switch Lite for $175 when you apply promo code 19CYBERNS at checkout.

When this deal runs out, it's back to $200 pretty much everywhere.  Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

$175 at Antonline

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $300

Free Mario Kart, but there's a catch
Nintendo

Nintendo is bundling a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a first-gen Switch console for $300, which saves you a cool $50 or so. That's a solid deal, but be aware that doesn't feature the newer Switch with the somewhat longer battery life -- you're getting the HAC-001, which features the original 4.5 hour run time. Here's a full breakdown of the difference between the models in detail.

Bottom line: Get this bundle if you're buying for someone who's a Switch "docker" -- a "hander" will want the newer model with better battery life.

This deal begins on Nov. 28.

Read more: The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2019

$300 at Best Buy

Check out more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals (starting Wednesday, Nov. 27):

Originally posted earlier. Updated with additional deals and information.

