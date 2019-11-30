Black Friday 2019: Best game console deals you can still get (just updated)

Deal Savings Price









Black Friday had some of the best game console bundle deals we've seen. The good news is, nearly all of the main PS4 and Xbox bundles are available at some of the national retailers, such as Best Buy and Walmart. And just as good, GameStop has a decent Switch Lite offer, with a $25 gift card. We've rounded up the best offers below, along with some great discounted games for each console, too. Those come and go as well, so don't delay if you find a game you want.

Now, remember that one reason the PS4 and Xbox are discounted so deeply is that new models -- the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox -- will be hitting this time next year. But in the meantime, these are some of the best offers ever on these systems, and the games will be playable on the respective future platforms, too.

If you missed Black Friday proper, don't worry -- we've organized the bundles and discounts still available below by console. Have a look. And while you're shopping, we have ideas for how to keep your stress level manageable: Visit our Holiday Survival Guide for tips on how to get through the holidays without too much strain on your emotional state and your pocketbook.

Black Friday PS4 deals still available

Walmart The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is $40 on its own at Best Buy right now. This sold out earlier but is back in stock online at Best Buy and GameStop. Read our PlayStation 4 Pro review.

Sony This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. This sold out earlier but is back in stock online at Best Buy and GameStop. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

Other retailers with a PS4 Slim bundle:

Other PlayStation deals:

Black Friday Xbox deals still available

Amazon Get the discless version of the Xbox One at its lowest price ever -- bundled with three full games, including Fortnite with $20 worth of extras. Xbox One All-Digital Edition vs. Xbox One S.

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- Fallen Order got enthusiastic reviews, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

Microsoft The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worthy compromise (especially if your TV isn't equipped to handle HDR anyway, for example). We love this deal because it lands you Jedi: Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle. You can also get it at Target with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One S review.

Other Xbox deals:

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals still available

Nintendo Nintendo is bundling a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a first-gen Switch console for $300, which saves you a cool $50 or so. That's a solid deal, but be aware that it's not the newer Switch with the somewhat longer battery life -- you're getting the HAC-001, with the original 4.5 hour run time. Here's a full breakdown of the difference between the models in detail. Bottom line: Get this bundle if you're buying for someone who's a Switch "docker" -- a "hander" will want the newer model with better battery life. Read more: The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2019

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Switch Lite deals are popping in and out this year, but GameStop has just stepped up with a $25 gift card deal when you buy it at full price, $200. Unlike the full size Switch available for $100 more, this one can't connect to a TV -- but it's a great portable gaming rig for 1/3 less. Read our Switch Lite review.

Deals on Nintendo Switch games:

Originally posted earlier this month. Updated with additional deals and information.

