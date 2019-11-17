Black Friday 2019: The best deals on PS4, Switch and Xbox One

Microsoft

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

For gamers, Black Friday is like the Superbowl crossed with Mardi Gras. Deals come in hot and heavy, which let fans of video games get gear and games they'll cherish all year round. This year is no different. This Black Friday, there will be great deals on the newer XBox One X and PS4 Pro models, as well as the always-entertaining Nintendo Switch. But how do you find the absolute best of the best?

We've got you covered. We've been carefully looking at the best deals for each of these three major consoles, and we've found the absolute best bang for your buck on each one right now. It's important to remember, though, that even better deals are likely to pop up between now and November 29, so it's beneficial to keep watching the scene if you want to save as much money on these bundles as possible.

Also, a word to the wise: both PlayStation 5 and next Xbox are scheduled to be released in late 2020, and they'll play games from their respective predecessors. That said, they're at least a year away, so a PS4 or XBox One can still make a great gift for this holiday season.

Bundles below are listed for specific retailers, but we expect similar variations to be widely available.





Sony Some better deals might come along in the next week or -- and to be honest, we expect some will -- but right now this is about the best we've seen. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. Target is offering the PS4 Slim with a 1TB drive and matching black controller with a trio of games: God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best-ever PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. Officially, Target says that deal runs during the official Black Friday sale from November 28 - 30, though you can expect some retailers to offer this as early as Wed., Nov. 27. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals

Nintendo Nintendo is bundling a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a first-gen Switch console for $300, which saves you a cool $50 or so. That's a solid deal, but be aware that doesn't feature the newer Switch with the somewhat longer battery life -- you're getting the HAC-001, which features the original 4.5 hour run time. Here's a full breakdown of the difference between the models in detail. Bottom line: Get this bundle if you're buying for someone who's a Switch "docker" -- a "hander" will want the newer model with better battery life. This deal begins on Nov. 28. Read more: The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, don't hold your breath on seeing any deals for Black Friday 2019. It's $200 everywhere right now (no waiting till Black Friday), and that's where I'd expect to see the price stay through the end of the year. That's not a bad price, though, and if you are a stickler for holding out for a sale on the hardware, well, you might be waiting until Black Friday 2020. But the price isn't going up, so there's no risk in waiting to see if a better deal unexpectedly comes along. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- everyone, it seems, is hotly anticipating Jedi Fallen Order, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Read our Xbox One X review.

Microsoft The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worth compromise (especially if your TV isn't equipped to handle HDR anyway, for example). We love this deal because it lands you Jedi Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle. It's available at Walmart starting Nov. 27. Or, get it at Target on Nov. 28 with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One S review.

Originally posted earlier. Updated with additional deals and information.

