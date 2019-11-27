CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday 2019: The best deals on health and fitness stuff

Invest in some self-care with the slimmest prices in fitness classes, home gyms, massage guns and more.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Black Friday week is upon us, but the sales aren't limited to iPads, headphones and other gadgets. It's never a bad time to get a jump on your New Year's resolutions thanks to sales on health and fitness products and services. We're seeing plenty of sales and discounts on everything from DNA testing kits to treadmills to percussive therapy guns and more. 

23andMe: Up to 50% off DNA testing service

Get 23andMe's Health Plus Ancestry DNA Testing Service for only $99 (usually $199). You can also get the Ancestry Plus Traits Service for only $79 (usually $99). Special pricing ends Dec. 2.

See at 23andMe

Living DNA: $69 Ancestry Kit

Living DNA's comprehensive test covers your overall ancestry, motherline, fatherline and now with family DNA-matching. The sale ends Dec. 2.

See at Living DNA

ClassPass: Three-week free trial fitness membership for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

The fitness class company is offering a free three-week subscription for first-time users. All you have to do is sign up online. The offer begins at 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and lasts until Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. PT.

See at ClassPass

Theragun: Save up to $200 on all 3 models

Get the top-of-the-line percussive therapy massager Theragun G3PRO for only $399 (usually $599). It's also discounted the G3 for $299 (save $100), and the new Theragun Liv for $199 (save $50). This deal ends Dec. 4.

See at Theragun

Mirror: Free delivery, installation, starter pack and 6-month membership

When we reviewed Mirror, the home fitness system that hangs on your wall and delivers on-demand workouts from Mirror's Elite fitness instructors, our primary beef was with its high price. But this discount adds free delivery and installation, a free starter pack and 6 months of Mirror membership (a $584 value). Use code BLACKFRIDAY19 on Nov. 29 and CYBERMONDAY19 on Dec. 2 to get the discount.

See at Mirror

Larq: 10% off orders under $125 and 20% off orders over $125

Stay hydrated with the Larq UV light self-cleaning water bottle, using code CBSBF to get 10% off your order. Spend $125 or more and that discount goes up to 20%. The sale ends Dec. 2.

See at LARQ

Horizon Fitness: Black Friday discount and free gift box

Get $75 off selected treadmills and indoor cycle cardio machines from Horizon Fitness. It will also throw in a free water bottle and towel with your purchase. Sale ends Dec. 6.

See at Horizon Fitness

Omron Healthcare: Save up to 30% off blood pressure monitors

Omron Healthcare's site-wide holiday sale is starting now. Save up to 30% off your purchase, no code needed. Sale ends Dec. 31.

See at Omron Healthcare
