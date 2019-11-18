In less than two weeks, Black Friday will arrive with pomp, circumstance and the years' best deals on electronics, media and games. To whet your appetite for the coming sales barrage, most retailers release their holiday ads early. Yes, it's a transparent ploy, but one we wholly endorse -- it gives us time to find the best deals and advise you early. Once again, the deals are top notch, with outlets like Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg and Target cutting their prices. To make things easier for you, we've compiled the ads together, here. Some of the deals may not have taken effect yet, but it's helpful to be able to check them out now.
Amazon's Black Friday 2019 ad
Amazon's online main Black Friday sale starts Nov. 22, but some are already available.
Check out: Amazon's early Black Friday 2019 deals are available right now
Some of the deals that are live now include:
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $99.99 (Save $30)
- Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99 cents (Save $39)
Walmart's Black Friday 2019 ad
Walmart's main Black Friday sale begins online at walmart.com at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27. In stores, doors will open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.
There's also a "Pre-Black Friday" event focused on toys and electronics beginning at 9:01 p.m. PT on Nov. 21 (12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 22). There are plenty of deals to sort through here, so we've rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals so far.
The best Walmart deals right now and coming soon. Includes:
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB) for $599 (save $400)
- Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle for $45 (save $30)
- 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) for $478 (save $350)
Best Buy's Black Friday ad
Best Buy's sale starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and it's been offering daily "doorbuster" deals following a 5-day pre-Black Friday sale.
Full Best Buy Black Friday ad.
Top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now and coming soon. Includes:
- UE Boom 2 LE Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $70 (save $110)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $699 (save $260)
Costco's Black Friday ad
Costco has turned the rest of November into Black Friday, with early deals available now and more to come. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one.
Full Costco Black Friday and Cyber Monday ad.
Best Costco Black Friday deals available now for members. Includes:
- Sonos Play 1 speaker two-pack: $230 (save $40)
- Lenovo Flex 15 Series 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop: $780 (save $120)
- LG 27-inch Class IPS 1080p FHD monitor: $129 (save $40)
Target's Black Friday ad
Target's Black Friday preview sale ended November 9, but the retailer continues to have occasional good offers every few days. The real Target Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 28 through Nov. 30.
The best Target deals available right now. Includes:
- The Nikon D3500 DSLR camera bundle for $450 (save $400) -- drops to $400 on Nov. 28
- Buy two, get-one-free toys, games and books
Sam's Club's Black Friday ad still to come
At long last, the Sam's Club Black Friday ad has finally been unveiled. The stores will be closed on Thanksgiving-- a move which we totally respect -- but you can shop online on Turkey Day if you prefer. Otherwise, the doors open at 7 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29 (and the sale runs through Dec. 1).
Full Sam's Club Black Friday ad.
The best Sam's Club deals we've found include:
- Samsung 65-inch Class 7-Series Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV: $599 (save $130)
- HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i7 laptop with 256GB SSD: $449 (save $400)
- Nintendo Switch (version 2) & accessories bundle: $335 (save $15)
Originally published last week, and updated with new ads and deals.
Newegg's Black Friday ad
Newegg's Black Friday ad is out, covering a variety of gaming laptops, PC, gaming accessories and more. The full Black Friday sale starts Nov. 25, but like most retailers, there are some deals available early like this MSI GL Series GL65 9SC-004.
See all of Newegg's Black Friday deals.
