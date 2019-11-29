Black Friday 2019 Best Buy deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,100, Beats Solo3 headphones for $150, Dyson Cinetic vacuum for $400 and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is officially in full swing and Best Buy has great deals on cameras, TVs, Apple devices, gaming consoles, kitchen appliances and more. You can get a 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,100 or a Canon EOS Rebel T7i bundle for $500 off. The Apple HomePod speaker is back for only $200, and the Dyson Cinetic vacuum is available at a $200 discount. Get your holiday shopping accomplished now with some of the lowest prices we expect to see this year.

Otherwise, before you check out the top Best Buy deals, a few reminders:

Some of these prices were temporarily available earlier in November at Best Buy before expiring, but now they're back and should stay at this level until at least Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).

Huge Black Friday price cuts on PS4 Xbox One

Feeling the heat from Amazon Prime



To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free.



Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

The Apple Watch Series 3 sold for between $129 and $159 at Walmart (and likely elsewhere) but seems to have risen back to normal levels already. But Best Buy continues to offer the all-time lowest prices on the Apple Watch Series 4. All four models are currently selling at some of their all-time lowest prices. It's very similar to the newer Series 5 model except that it lacks the always-on watch face.

James Martin/CNET Best Buy has it for $250, no strings attached, but as of Thursday it's hit that price in a few places, like Amazon. The brand-new 10.2-inch iPad has a larger screen and more Pro-level features than its predecessor. This is hands-down the best iPad deal going. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an amazing deal on a great console. If you'd rather get it bundled with a game, including the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Best Buy has those, too, for $200.

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET You can get $100 off this PS4 bundle that includes the 1TB console and the games God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered. Best Buy has these games available separately for $10 each.

Best Buy This Best Buy package includes the Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera and two lenses (18-55mm and 55-250mm), as well as a bag and a 32GB memory card.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Sure, they were down to $130 earlier -- but $150 is still a dynamite price on a well-built pair of wireless headphones that sound good and are comfortable to wear. The battery life is best in class. Many of the color variations are already sold out though, so act fast. Read our Beats Solo3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We think these are the best Beats headphones. And this is a pretty good price. Read our Beats Studio3 review.

Ariel Nunez/CNET Walmart has been selling these headphones for about $120 -- a massive $80 discount off the $200 list price. Now, Best Buy takes it a step further by cutting the price to $90. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET They're back: Best Buy again has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones and this is its most affordable -- and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

David Carnoy/CNET We saw this deal last year, but it's still a good one: Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, is on sale for $15 at Best Buy. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart is selling this exact set for $100 more and the the 50-inch model for $418.16 -- but that's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This entry-level configuration of the newest Surface Pro has really, really weak components -- Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD -- but you're still getting the best Windows two-in-one tablet, with the Type Cover thrown in, for $599, it's lowest price to date. Note that Best Buy also has a good deal going on a more robust configuration of the Surface Pro 6. Read our Surface Pro 7 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has a decent price on the previous version of the Surface Pro. You get a robust configuration that includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Note that this deal does not include the Type Cover. Read our Surface Pro 6 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET This Arlo Pro 2 kit consists of four outdoor-friendly wireless security cameras that can operate without the need to be plugged in to an AC outlet. The Arlo Smart cloud plan, which costs extra, will send you alerts when the cameras see a person (versus a car or your neighbor's cat) -- and maintain motion detection zones for added security.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Allergy vacuum does its job without a filter -- and maintains suction over the long haul because of it. It's great with fine particles and bested the competition at deep cleaning. Our only beef is that it's too pricey -- and Best Buy has taken care of that. The price was previously as low as $300, but even at $400 you're making a significant saving. Read our Dyson Cinetic review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has discounted the most deluxe 11-inch iPad Pro model by $250. You get 1TB of storage -- and all of the other great iPad Pro features -- for $1,100. Note that you don't need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price, at least for the moment. Read our 11-inch iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has Bose's SoundLink Revolve on sale for $120, which is the lowest price we've seen for it. This model is smaller than the SoundLink Revolve Plus, but it's a good compact Bluetooth speaker. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve review.

Best Buy deals that have expired (but are likely to return)

Sarah Tew/CNET The unique porcelain Ember Mug and saucer kit keeps coffee at the perfect temperature -- technically, 130 degrees -- for a little more than an hour. It doesn't sound like much, but, trust me: It's life-changing. It's usually a tough sell, over-priced as it is. But Best Buy has the 10-ounce model for $50 and the 14-ounce version for $65 -- today only. Buy buy buy! Read our take on the Ember Mug.

Sarah Tew/CNET We reviewed the similar Legion Y545 and appreciated its edgy design and great components for the price, andBest Buy has a nice deal on a superior configuration. This model features a 17.3-inch display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and jumbo 1TB SSD. If you're looking for something more entry-level, check out Walmart's deal on the Y540. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

Lori Grunin/CNET We've long been fans of Lenovo's flagship Yoga laptops -- and the C940, which debuted in January, is one of a handful of Intel's Project Athena devices designed to make it perform more like a phone. The C940 wakes instantly from sleep and has a fingerprint reader that works in a second and Wi-Fi that connects just as fast. This model features a 400-nit FHD-resolution and up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Gram 17 weighs less than most other smaller laptops. It also has an amazing battery life. In fact, its 12 hours of run time made it one of the the top 10 laptops with the longest battery lives we've ever tested. Normally, it's too pricey for us to recommend without qualification. Best Buy's discount makes the case much more straightforward. Read our LG Gram 17 review.

The full list of Black Friday sales are online, too



Check it out here.

Originally published earlier this month. Updated with our favorite deals now highlighted at the top.