Black Friday 2019: Best Black Friday laptop deals available right now

All of these great laptop deals are available now ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday deals on lots of great laptops are already available, if you know where to look. These picks represent some very good year-end deals for mainstream laptops, gaming systems and Chromebooks, including those from Apple, Samsung, Dell and HP

One thing you won't see much of here, however, are laptops with rock-bottom doorbuster prices sporting very low-end Intel or AMD CPUs. Those portables tend to disappoint at any price, making them cheap, but not a bargain. 

This Black Friday guide will be updated with new deals as we discover them. 

Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals available now

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1: $600 at Best Buy

Save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is the 13.3-inch version of the larger 15.6-inch Notebook 7 Spin model we reviewed (and liked). This convertible two-in-one laptop has a touchscreen that can rotate 360-degrees into tablet mode. It features a standard midrange component lineup with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory, but goes beyond the standard 256GB SSD you see on many midrange models and doubles the storage capacity to 512GB.

$600 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1: $800 at Best Buy

Save $200
dell

This two-in-one laptop from Dell is a bit bigger and more powerful than the Samsung mentioned above. It provides a 15.6-inch touchscreen powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM while serving up a 512GB SSD.

$800 at Best Buy

LG Gram 14: $1,200 at Amazon and Best Buy

Save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

The LG Gram 14 two-in-one laptop lives up to its pedigree, delivering awesome battery life and strong performance at a lighter weight than the competition. This 14-inch model features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our LG Gram 14 review.

$1,200 at Best Buy
$1,200 at Amazon

HP Pavilion gaming laptop: $499 at Walmart

Save $250
HP

This is a decent budget gaming laptop, model number 15-dk0068wm, with a Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050. We thought this deal wouldn't be available until Wednesday, but it went up early. 

$499 at Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 3: $89 at Best Buy, $159 at Walmart

Save up to $100
Samsung

Two slightly different configs of this small Chromebook from Samsung, which is a step-up form of the cheapest 11-inch models. Best Buy's model is on sale now. Find it at Walmart for more money for more memory, too. 

$89 at Best Buy

MacBook Air: $899 at Best Buy

Save $200
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Get $200 off a new MacBook Air right now with this Best Buy deal. There's also an offer for $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro now as well (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join).

$899 at Best Buy

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: $833 at Dell.com

Save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

Nicely upgraded budget-friendly gaming laptop, with a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1650 graphics. 

$833 at Dell

HP Chromebook 15: $299 at Walmart (Out of stock)

Save $170
HP

Big-screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 and a touchscreen. Popular deal, as it's already temporarily sold out, but will hopefully be back in stock soon. 

$299 at Walmart

HP Spectre x360: $1,100 at Best Buy (Expired)

Save $200
HP

The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews' favorite 2-in-1 convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. This model features a 13.3-inch touch display, an 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. Read our HP Spectre x360 review.

$1,100 at Best Buy
