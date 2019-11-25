Black Friday 2019: Best Black Friday Apple deals available right now

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

It's harder to find something not on sale during the month-long shopping experience we call Back Friday (and/pr Cyber Monday), even when it comes to high-end Apple gifts.

The new iPhone 11 and the even newer MacBook Pro are on sale, and even the very popular Airpods can be had for at least a few bucks off.

One notable caveat -- the best Black Friday deals are rarely found at the Apple store itself, instead look towards old-school retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, and to phone carriers for iPhone deals.

This Black Friday guide will be updated with new deals as we discover them.

Best Black Friday 2019 Apple deals available now

Get a new iPhone 11 (or iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max) and Verizon will give you $700 off a second, which is like getting a standard iPhone 11 for free.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience.

David Carnoy/CNET These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand now, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Get $200 off a new MacBook Air right now with this Best Buy and Amazon deal. Best Buy is also offering $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro now as well (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join).