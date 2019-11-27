Black Friday 2019 at Home Depot: All the best deals available now and coming soon

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Unlike the other major retailers, The Home Depot Black Friday sale is starting a little bit later (read: on time) and are set to go live during Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28. In addition to specific item discounts, Home Depot is handling out big savings on select categories. Great if you're planning on tackling big jobs in the bedroom, bath or kitchen with the Home Depot sale on furniture, cookware sets, wallpapers, bedding and bath essentials.

They'll continue to push out even more deals and expand on other categories such as smart home, power tools, and outdoor equipment starting on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, so check back for the updates

Home Depot's best deals that are live now

Home Depot's best Black Friday savings, live on Nov. 28!

Most of these deals start on Thanksgiving Nov. 28 and will run until Cyber Monday Dec. 1, but some are exclusive one-day sales. Here's an overview of the highlights, with start and end dates. We will continue to update this page to list more categories as we get them.

