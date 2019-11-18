Full Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals revealed: Up to 50% off electronics and more starting this week

Amazon has early Black Friday deals you can hop on right now, and the next wave of discounts hits this Friday, Nov. 22 when Amazon kicks off its Black Friday Deals Week that runs until Black Friday itself, Nov. 29. In addition to Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon will launch daily deals on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 29 (Black Friday) and Dec. 2 (Cyber Monday). Amazon's deals are good for only as long as the product stays in stock, so keep your eye on Amazon's Black Friday page and take a look at the categories below -- straight from Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week press release -- to plan out your shopping strategy so you'll be ready to pounce when Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week begins on Friday.
Amazon device sales starting Friday, Nov. 22
Amazon had already detailed most of these earlier. These Amazon device deals start rolling out Friday, with more popping up every few days. These are some of the best prices of the year (or best since Prime Day, at least) on Echo speakers and smart displays, Kindle readers, Fire TV streamers and other first-party Amazon devices.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet: $50 (save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $80 (save $50)
- Fire 7 Tablet: $30 (save $20)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition: $60 (save $40)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100 (save $50)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $85 (save $45)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro plus Echo Show 5 bundle: $179 (save $150)
Amazon device deals starting Sunday, Nov. 24
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 (save $25)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $20 (save $20)
- Fire TV Cube: $90 (save $30)
Amazon device deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Blink XT2 3-Camera Kit with Echo Dot: $185 (save $65)
- Ring indoor cam 2-pack: $100 (save $40)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $5 with the purchase of Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5 or Echo Studio (save $20)
Amazon deals starting Thursday, Nov. 28
- Echo Dot with clock: $35 (save $25)
- Echo Dot 3rd-gen: $22 (save $28)
- Echo Auto: $30 (save $20)
- Echo 3rd-gen: $60 (save $40 off)
- Echo Show 5: $50 (save $40)
- Echo Show 2nd-gen: $150 (save $80)
Other announced Amazon device deals coming next week
- Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $160
- Get a free an Echo Dot with the purchase of select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs
- Echo Dot 3-pack for $64.97
- Echo Dot Kids Edition for $40 (save $30), or get a 3-pack for $120
- Echo Input for $15 ($20 off)
- Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $47
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179 ($70 off)
- Kindle Kids Edition is for $80 ($30 off)
Electronics
These deals on non-Amazon devices were just announced today. So far, though, there are no specifics. These deals are taken straight from the Amazon press release, with our notes added parenthetically.
- Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs (See the best Black Friday TV deals so far)
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10
- Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories
- Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software
- Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con
- Save on Canon and Nikon cameras
- Save on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands (See the best Black Friday headphone deals)
- Save on Nintendo Switch Console with Digital Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (See the best Black Friday Switch deals)
- Save on Xbox One (See the best Black Friday Xbox deals)
- Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
- Save up to 33% on PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundle (See the best Black Friday PS4 deals)
- Save on Oculus Rift S
- Save on Garmin smart watches
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save on Klipsch speakers
- Save on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
- Save up to 35% on select iOttie Car Mount Phone Holders
- Save on Garmin Forerunner 235 and DriveSmart
- Save up to 40% on Corsair gaming products and accessories
- Save up to 45% on Netgear products
- Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020
- Save up to 50% on Brother printers
- Save up to 60% on HP Deskjet 2622
- Save $30 on HP Sprocket 2nd Edition
- Save 30% on MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen
- Save $50 off Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
- Save over 70% on new Norton 360 Premium
- Save on Kodak and Polaroid photo printers
- Save on SanDisk and WD
- Receive a $10 Gift Card with purchase of TurboTax Software
Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings
Amazon will have plenty of savings on everything from mattresses to blenders to Instant Pots to vacuums, too.
- Save up to 30% on SodaStream sparkling water makers
- Save on Hamilton Beach
- Save up to 35% on Vitamix
- Save on Nespresso
- Save on Dash Appliances
- Save up to 44% on KitchenAid
- Save on Instant Pot
- Save on Conitgo Water bottles, Food Saver and Rubbermaid food containers
- Save up to 25% on select mattresses
- Save on Ashley Mattresses
- Save up to 48% on Degrees of Comfort weighted blankets
- Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro
- Save on Casper Sleep Soft and Supima Cotton Sheet
- Save up to 37% on Bissell Icon Pet Stick
- Save up to 41% on Ecovacs N79S
- Save up to 36% off Ecovacs Deebot 661
- Save up to 26% Bissell Crosswave
- Save up to 22% on Bissell MyAir
- Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums
- Save on AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena
- Save on Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector
- Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220
- Save on TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper
- Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister
- Save on Sunbeam Cordless or Corded Iron
- Save up to 50% on Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System
- Save up to 20% on Kidde products
- Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans
- Save up to 30% on DeWalt tools
- Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools
- Save up to 25% on BLACK+DECKER drill kit
- Save up to 15% on Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker
- Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler
Smart Home
While plenty of the Amazon device deals listed above are certainly smart home-oriented, Amazon will have deals on non-Amazon devices, too.
- Save on Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub at $17.98
- Save on iRobot Roomba 960 at $399.00
- Save on iRobot Roomba 675 at $199.99
- Save on the new LG 82" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at $1,699.99
- Save up to $79.90 on Arlo Technologies products
- Save on Shark IQ Robotic Vacuum at $399.99
- Save over 30% on Netgear wifi & routers
- Save $200 on Sony Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer
- Save up to 39% on ecobee SmartThermostat and Switch bundle
We'll be following up and highlighting the best deals once these actually start going on sale over the next few days. Stay tuned.
