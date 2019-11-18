Full Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals revealed: Up to 50% off electronics and more starting this week

Getty Images

Black Friday 2019

Amazon has early Black Friday deals you can hop on right now, and the next wave of discounts hits this Friday, Nov. 22 when Amazon kicks off its Black Friday Deals Week that runs until Black Friday itself, Nov. 29. In addition to Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon will launch daily deals on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 29 (Black Friday) and Dec. 2 (Cyber Monday). Amazon's deals are good for only as long as the product stays in stock, so keep your eye on Amazon's Black Friday page and take a look at the categories below -- straight from Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week press release -- to plan out your shopping strategy so you'll be ready to pounce when Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week begins on Friday.

Amazon device sales starting Friday, Nov. 22



Amazon had already detailed most of these earlier. These Amazon device deals start rolling out Friday, with more popping up every few days. These are some of the best prices of the year (or best since Prime Day, at least) on Echo speakers and smart displays, Kindle readers, Fire TV streamers and other first-party Amazon devices.

Amazon device deals starting Sunday, Nov. 24

Amazon device deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 27

Amazon deals starting Thursday, Nov. 28

Other announced Amazon device deals coming next week

Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $160

Get a free an Echo Dot with the purchase of select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

Echo Dot 3-pack for $64.97

Echo Dot Kids Edition for $40 (save $30), or get a 3-pack for $120

Echo Input for $15 ($20 off)

Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $47

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179 ($70 off)

Kindle Kids Edition is for $80 ($30 off)

Electronics

These deals on non-Amazon devices were just announced today. So far, though, there are no specifics. These deals are taken straight from the Amazon press release, with our notes added parenthetically.

Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs (See the best Black Friday TV deals so far )

Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10

Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories

Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con

Save on Canon and Nikon cameras

Save on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands (See the best Black Friday headphone deals )

Save on Nintendo Switch Console with Digital Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (See the best Black Friday Switch deals )

Save on Xbox One (See the best Black Friday Xbox deals )

Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save up to 33% on PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundle (See the best Black Friday PS4 deals )

Save on Oculus Rift S

Save on Garmin smart watches

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save on Klipsch speakers

Save on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Save up to 35% on select iOttie Car Mount Phone Holders

Save on Garmin Forerunner 235 and DriveSmart

Save up to 40% on Corsair gaming products and accessories

Save up to 45% on Netgear products

Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020

Save up to 50% on Brother printers

Save up to 60% on HP Deskjet 2622

Save $30 on HP Sprocket 2nd Edition

Save 30% on MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen

Save $50 off Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019

Save over 70% on new Norton 360 Premium

Save on Kodak and Polaroid photo printers

Save on SanDisk and WD

Receive a $10 Gift Card with purchase of TurboTax Software

Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings

Amazon will have plenty of savings on everything from mattresses to blenders to Instant Pots to vacuums, too.

Save up to 30% on SodaStream sparkling water makers

Save on Hamilton Beach

Save up to 35% on Vitamix

Save on Nespresso

Save on Dash Appliances

Save up to 44% on KitchenAid

Save on Instant Pot

Save on Conitgo Water bottles, Food Saver and Rubbermaid food containers

Save up to 25% on select mattresses

Save on Ashley Mattresses

Save up to 48% on Degrees of Comfort weighted blankets

Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220

Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro

Save on Casper Sleep Soft and Supima Cotton Sheet

Save up to 37% on Bissell Icon Pet Stick

Save up to 41% on Ecovacs N79S

Save up to 36% off Ecovacs Deebot 661

Save up to 26% Bissell Crosswave

Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro

Save up to 22% on Bissell MyAir

Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums

Save on AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena

Save on Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector

Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220

Save on TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper

Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister

Save on Sunbeam Cordless or Corded Iron

Save up to 50% on Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System

Save up to 20% on Kidde products

Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans

Save up to 30% on DeWalt tools

Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools

Save up to 25% on BLACK+DECKER drill kit

Save up to 15% on Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker

Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler

Smart Home

While plenty of the Amazon device deals listed above are certainly smart home-oriented, Amazon will have deals on non-Amazon devices, too.

Save on Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub at $17.98

Save on iRobot Roomba 960 at $399.00

Save on iRobot Roomba 675 at $199.99

Save on the new LG 82" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at $1,699.99

Save up to $79.90 on Arlo Technologies products

Save on Shark IQ Robotic Vacuum at $399.99

Save over 30% on Netgear wifi & routers

Save $200 on Sony Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer

Save up to 39% on ecobee SmartThermostat and Switch bundle

We'll be following up and highlighting the best deals once these actually start going on sale over the next few days. Stay tuned.