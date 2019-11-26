Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals: The Series 5 is available now for $355

The Apple Watch and Fitbit Black Friday deals have been activated. You'll find the brand new Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon with a $45 discount across the lineup. Best Buy has every model in the Series 4 discounted by at least $100 -- and $300 off the higher-end stainless steel version. And Amazon has the Fitbit Versa 2 for $149 -- a full $50 off the list price.
But that's only the start. We know that even lower prices are coming to some watches on Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 3 will go on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) for $159 (42mm) and $129 (38mm). And Walmart has already lowered the entry-level price to $199 for the cellular equivalent or $170 for the 38mm GPS model.
Check our links below for the best price on every Fitbit and Apple Watch model -- those available now, and the ones coming soon. Also, as far as the Apple Watches go, some of these have the lowest price we've ever seen.
Best deals AVAILABLE NOW
We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150 or $50 off at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. It's a very good deal, if we don't say so ourselves. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.
This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.
Apple Watch Series 3 discounts
Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) next week for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $170 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $200 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $199 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $304 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 4 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $329 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $349 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $399 at Best Buy (stainless steel)
Apple Watch Series 5 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $355 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $455 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $485 at Amazon
Best deals COMING SOON
We know that the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) next week for $129. If you need one now, however, Walmart has already lowered prices to $170 and $199 for the cellular equivalent. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.
We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale next week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.
The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch. This one will go down to $99 when the Black Friday sales kick off next week.
The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. It's scheduled to go down to $69 next week.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$170
|$170
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$229
|$220
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$199
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$304
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$349
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$355
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$454
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$485
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
