Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals: The Series 3 is available now for $170 (updated)

It's only Tuesday, but that won't stop you from scoring an early Black Friday smart watch discount from Apple Watch or Fitbit. Take a look on Amazon and you'll find the brand new Apple Watch Series 5 with a discount across the entire lineup. Meanwhile, Best Buy has every model in the Series 4 discounted by at least $100 -- and you can save $300 on the higher-end, stainless steel version, too. As for Fitbit, Amazon has the Fitbit Versa 2 for $149 -- a full $50 off the list price.

But that's only the start. We know that even lower prices are coming to some watches on Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 3 will go on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) for $159 (42mm) and $129 (38mm). And Walmart has already lowered the entry-level price to $199 for the cellular equivalent or $170 for the 38mm GPS model.

Check our links below for the best price on every Fitbit and Apple Watch model -- those available now, and the ones in the next few days. Also, as far as the Apple Watches go, some of these have the lowest price we've ever seen.

Best deals AVAILABLE NOW

Angela Lang/CNET We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. It's a very good deal, if we don't say so ourselves. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Fitbit This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) this week starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

Best deals COMING SOON

We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale this week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch. This one will go down to $99 when the Black Friday sales kick off later this week.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. It's scheduled to go down to $69 this week.





Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $485 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

