Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals: Get an Apple Watch 3 from $199

The Black Friday discounts are here and they've now hit the Apple Watch and the Fitbit, with virtually every model now on sale. Amazon just launched its deals on a range of Fitbit models, and has the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $355. Best Buy has every model in Apple's Series 4 range discounted by at least $100 -- and you can save $300 on the higher-end, stainless steel version, too.
Read more: Apple Watch 3 vs. Fitbit Versa: Which smartwatch should you buy?
But that's only the start. We know that even lower prices are coming to some watches on Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 3 will go on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) for $159 (42mm) and $129 (38mm).
Check our links below for the best price on every Fitbit and Apple Watch model -- those available now and the ones set to go on sale today and tomorrow. Some of these have the lowest price we've ever seen.
Best Fitbit deals available now
The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. This is the best price, though it's only for the black model.
We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. It's a very good deal, if we don't say so ourselves. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.
This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.
Best Fitbit deals coming soon
This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) this week starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $199 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $304 at Walmart
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $329 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $349 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $399 at Best Buy (stainless steel)
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $355 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $464 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $485 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts coming soon
We know that the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) Wednesday this week for $129. If you can't wait, Walmart has already lowered prices to $170 and $199 for the cellular equivalent. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.
We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale this week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$170
|$170
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$229
|$220
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$199
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$304
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$349
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$355
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$454
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$485
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
Apple
-
reading•Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals: Get an Apple Watch 3 from $199
-
Nov 28•Black Friday deals on laptops 2019: Save up to $300 now on MacBook Air, Samsung and more
-
Nov 28•Black Friday 2019 headphone deals right now: $235 AirPods Pro, savings on Beats, Sony, JBL
-
Nov 28•People pleaser
-
•See All
Discuss: Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals: Get an Apple Watch 3 from $199
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.