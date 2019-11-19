Esto también se puede leer en español.

Black Friday 2019 Apple headphones deals: Pick up the 2nd gen AirPods for $139

All of the best prices for Apple AirPods and Beats Wireless headphones.

Airpods Pro
Sarah Tew/CNET
We're still 10 days out from Black Friday but the AirPods and Beats headphones deals are here now. For the first time since they were announced in October, Apple's new AirPods Pro are selling below list price. Amazon's $15 discount brings the price down to $235. (Note that they're currently out of stock and Amazon says they may not ship for up to four weeks.) 

Otherwise, discounts on most other Apple AirPods and Beats headphones are more or less consistent with what we've been seeing in recent weeks. Have a look below.

Black Friday 2019

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $130
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $155
Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65
Beats Studio3 $350 $350 $200
PowerBeats Pro $250 $250 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $158 $121
PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $119 $90

Apple AirPods Pro discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15).

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $21).

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $34).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). 

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Solo3: $158 (save $42).

Powerbeats3: $119 (save $81).

