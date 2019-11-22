Black Friday 2019 Apple headphones deals: Best Buy has good Beats discounts now

Without a doubt, AirPods will be on sale during Black Friday. Walmart has already announced its intention to offer the AirPods with the standard charging case for $129 during next week's Black Friday blowout.
In the meantime, Best Buy has some good deals on Beats headphones, and Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro are selling at Amazon with a $15 discount that brings the price down to $235.
As always, we have all of the best prices -- updated daily, Monday through Friday -- below.
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods Pro
|$249
|$235
|$235
|AirPods (2nd gen)
|$159
|$139
|$126
|AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$165
|$150
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$69
|$65
|Beats Studio3
|$350
|$350
|$200
|Powerbeats Pro
|$250
|$250
|$200
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$150
|$121
|Powerbeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$100
|$90
Apple AirPods Pro discounts
Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15).
Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) discounts
Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).
Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $35).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).
Powerbeats3: $100 (save $100).
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
Apple
-
