Black Friday 2019 Apple headphones deals: Best Buy has good Beats discounts now

Pick up the Powerbeats for $100 and the Beats Solo3 for $150.

Airpods Pro
Without a doubt, AirPods will be on sale during Black Friday. Walmart has already announced its intention to offer the AirPods with the standard charging case for $129 during next week's Black Friday blowout

In the meantime, Best Buy has some good deals on Beats headphones, and Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro are selling at Amazon with a $15 discount that brings the price down to $235.

As always, we have all of the best prices -- updated daily, Monday through Friday -- below.

Black Friday 2019

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $126
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $150
Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65
Beats Studio3 $350 $350 $200
Powerbeats Pro $250 $250 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $150 $121
Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $100 $90

Apple AirPods Pro discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15).

Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) discounts

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $35).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). 

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).

Powerbeats3: $100 (save $100).

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

