Black Friday 2019 Apple headphones deals: AirPods and Beats Studio3 on sale now

We've got the best prices on every model in Apple's lineup.

- 01:47
Airpods Pro
Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

We know that the AirPods will be discounted on Black Friday. Walmart has already announced that it will offer the pair with the standard charging case for $129 during this week's Black Friday blowout -- perhaps as soon tonight. And Amazon has already dropped the price to $134

But just about every other pair of headphones in Apple's lineup is also on sale. Amazon has slapped a $14 discount on the brand-new AirPods Pro. Deal price: $235.

Best Buy has also matched the all-time lowest price on the best pair of Beats headphones, with a $150 discount on the Studio3 model, bringing it to $200. 

And there's more. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.

Black Friday 2019

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $134 $126
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $150
Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65
Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $200
Powerbeats Pro $250 $250 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $150 $121
Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods Pro discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15).

Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) discounts

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $134 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $35).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). 

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

