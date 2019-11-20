Black Friday 2019 Apple headphones deals: 2nd-gen AirPods hit lowest prices ever

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're still more than a week out from Black Friday but the AirPods deals are ramping up. For today only, Rakuten is offering significant discounts on both versions of the 2nd gen model. You can now get the AirPods with the wireless charging case for $150 or the standard charging case for $126.

Note that you may need log into a Rakuten account -- they're free -- and use one of the promo codes listed below to take advantage of these discounts. Also worth noting: Walmart has already announced its intention to offer the AirPods with the standard charging case for $129 during next week's Black Friday blowout.

Apple's brand new AirPods Pro are also selling below list price. Amazon's $15 discount brings the price down to $235. (Note that the AirPods are currently out of stock and Amazon says they may not ship for up to two months.)

Otherwise, discounts on Beats headphones are more or less consistent with what we've been seeing in recent weeks. Have a look below.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235 AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $126 $126 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $150 $150 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65 Beats Studio3 $350 $350 $200 PowerBeats Pro $250 $250 $200 Beats Solo3 $200 $158 $121 PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $119 $90

Apple AirPods Pro discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15).

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $126 (save $34) with discount code PRO25C.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $150 (save $50) with discount code NWD26.

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Solo3: $158 (save $42).

Powerbeats3: $119 (save $81).

