Black Friday doesn't officially start until Nov. 29, but it's officially arrived early at Amazon. The online retailer has discounted nearly all its Fire tablets, the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader and the Echo Show 8 smart display to their lowest prices since Prime Day -- and more discounts are on the way soon. Want to know when the rest of Amazon's Echo speakers, Echo Show smart displays and Fire TV video streamers get their big holiday price cuts? Read on, because we've got the full details here.

Full details are available below. Just remember that the sale prices are not available until the dates indicated.

Now on sale: Fire tablets, Kindle Paperwhite and more

Here's everything that went on sale starting today (Friday, Nov. 22) and earlier.

This is the Goldilocks tablet in Amazon's line -- you're much better off getting this model versus the 7-incher below. See our Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review.





Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. This is the same hardware as above, but with 32GB of storage built-in, a rubberized case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited (kid-friendly content) and a two-year no-questions-asked replacement warranty for any damage. See our Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet review.

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, updated for 2019, usually costs $50. During this Black Friday sale, it will be just $30. That said, we highly recommend you upgrade to the 8-inch model below for just $20 more. See our Amazon Fire 7 Tablet review.

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60. This has the same features as the 8-incher Kids version, above. See our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review.

The biggest tablet in Amazon's lineup is the Fire HD 10. This 10-inch model was just updated for 2019 with a faster processor and USB-C charging, too. Normally $150, it'll be 33% off during this sale period. See our hands-on preview of the 2019 Fire HD 10 Tablet review.

Normally $130, the Paperwhite -- the best all-around Kindle e-reader -- is back down to just $85 during this sale. See our Kindle Paperwhite review.

Amazon It's not even released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first-ever discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super-popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $80, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Read our Echo Show 8 preview.

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

Starting Nov. 24: Fire TV products

The Sunday before Thanksgiving, Amazon adds more devices to its sale list.

Sarah Tew/CNET Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50). See our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Want to save $5? Get the non-4K version of the Fire TV Stick. (This was actually $15 during Prime Day 2019.) See our review of the Fire TV Stick.

Sarah Tew/CNET Save $30 on the new Fire TV Cube. (The older model was $70 during Prime Day.) See details on the 2019 Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Starting Nov. 27: Blink cameras, Ring doorbells and $5 smart plugs

The day before Thanksgiving means even more stuff goes on sale.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET No longer confined to your doorbell, the Ring Indoor Cam lets you add surveillance to any room of your home. Just make sure your comfortable with Ring's relationship with law enforcement first. See our Ring Indoor Cam versus Wyze Cam comparison.

Amazon The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a good deal. (There was a two-pack offered during Prime Day at a lower price.) See our hands-on preview of the Blink XT2.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET It's not our favorite smart plug, but if you're getting it for $5, there's nothing to complain about. And that's the price when you bundle it in with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5 or Echo Studio, starting Nov. 27. Read our Amazon Smart Plug review.

Starting Nov. 28: Echo speakers and smart displays

Happy Thanksgiving! While you're basting the turkey, you can buy a good chunk of Amazon's updated Echo line at some very discounted prices.

Back to its Prime Day low, the Echo Dot (without the clock) puts all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa into a small and affordable package. Even at its normal price of $50, it's a good deal, so the $22 price is still something to celebrate. With voice commands, you can control your smart home, check the weather, play music, search the internet and more. You lose some sound quality with the smaller size, but you can plug it into your own speakers to make up for the difference. See the Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review.

James Martin/CNET But c'mon... you want the newer, cooler version with the clock built-in, right? It was just introduced in September at $60, but now it'll be at its lowest price yet: Just $35. Read our Echo Dot with Clock review.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you want a smart speaker with Alexa that has a little more oomph to its sound quality, the latest version of the original Echo might be the right choice for you. The older version of this puppy was selling for $50 at one point on Prime Day, but with a list price of $100, $60 isn't half bad. See our Amazon Echo 2019 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With a a 5.5-inch touchscreen and the ability to wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation, this is our favorite smart display with Alexa. And at this price, it's a no-brainer. See our Amazon Echo Show 5 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the Echo Show 5 a little better, but at $150 for the full-sized Show -- $10 less than Prime Day, which looks to be its lowest ever -- is a tempting offer. See our Amazon Echo Show review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Do you need Alexa in your car? Probably not. But who are we to judge? If you always wanted Amazon's personal assistant on the road, now you can have it for half price. That's the lowest since it first became available to buy earlier this year. See our Echo Auto review.

Other Amazon devices sales coming Black Friday week

Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $160

Get a free an Echo Dot with the purchase of select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

Echo Dot 3-pack for $64.97

Echo Dot Kids Edition for $40 (save $30), or get a 3-pack for $120

Echo Input for $15 ($20 off)

Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $47

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179 ($70 off)

Kindle Kids Edition is for $80 ($30 off)

Originally published earlier.