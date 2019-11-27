Rick Broida/CNET

Black Friday is almost here, but there are great deals available right now. Here are a whole range of devices you can pick up for $30, and many are already available. Smart home gadgets? Check. Tablets. Yes. Bluetooth earbuds? You bet! The sheer volume of decent deals in this price range coming from Amazon, Sony, Google and others is amazing. So between basting the turkey, check out some of these killer deals.

If your holiday budget allows for more, you can have a look at our master list of the Black Friday sales happening now. But if you're looking for a stocking stuffer, or you just want to treat yourself to a little something, sub-$30 is great little niche to explore.

Check out the under $30 deals you'll find right now, along with a look ahead at the deals to come soon. We've done our best to confirm the prices listed below, but change happens quickly this time of year. We'll update those prices and bring in new offers as soon as they become available.

Black Friday deals under $30 available now



These are the Black Friday bargains that are available right now.

Homgeek Turn cold milk into hot, frothy, latte-ready milk with this magical metal pitcher. Sold by Regisbelle, it drops to this exclusive price when you apply promo code F9ITDAIJ. I recently tested the Homgeek frother alongside a Nespresso one that, while a bit more compact, costs $100. Result: The Homgeek worked just as well.

Sony/Marvel Last year's hottest PS4 game originally sold for $60 -- and that was without extra content. Right now, you can get the GOTY Edition (which includes lots of extra goodies) for this all-time-low price. It's a must-have for PS4 owners. Shipping is free if you order from Best Buy, but if you'd rather grab it in-store, Walmart has the game for the same price. Read our Marvel's Spider-Man review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50). See our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET They're back: Best Buy again has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones and this is its most affordable -- and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

David Carnoy/CNET We saw this deal last year but it's still a good one: Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, is on sale for $15 at Best Buy. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

Amazon Looking for some gaming away from a screen? The Catan board game is a 21st century smash, but it's usually closer to $50. Except for today, when it's just $27 at Amazon.

EarFun EarFun makes one of my favorite AirPods alternatives, and while I haven't yet had the chance to test this speaker, it sounds great on paper: Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0, support for dual-speaker pairing, 24-hour battery life and USB-C charging. Use promo code EARFUN10 to get this exclusive deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET Updated for 2019 with more storage and a faster processor, the Fire 7 remains an incredible buy at its regular $50 price. So for $30? Yeah, there's honestly no better choice for anyone looking to read, watch videos, play games and all that. It's an especially good pick for kids. Read our Fire 7 2019 review.

Chamberlain The MyQ was already a great buy at $30, especially considering that it used to sell for over $130. But for the same price you can now get a TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi range extender, which can help boost your router's signal to the garage. Meanwhile, the MyQ now supports Amazon Key, so delivery drivers can forgo the front porch in favor of your garage (assuming you're willing to allow it).

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

Assuming you're not already vested in the Echo ecosystem of smart speakers, the Home Mini is a no-brainer buy at $25. Granted, there's a newer model (the Nest Mini) that's even better, but that'll run you $49. The Home Mini still sounds very good for its size and offers a wealth of Google Assistant-powered features. It's even better if you pair two together. The link below will take you to Walmart, but the Home Mini is also on sale for $25 at Best Buy, Target and several other stores. This product will drop to $19 starting Wed., Nov. 27 at Walmart. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Black Friday deals under $30 - COMING SOON



These are the bargains you should watch for in the near future.

Crosley Break out your own vinyl collection and relive the magic with this portable suitcase-style turntable, which doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. It can play records at three different speeds, and it has RCA-out ports in case you want to connect it to a traditional stereo.

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot deals are about as routine as the tides, but this one is about as good as they get. The common sale price is $30; occasionally it might dip to $25. So $22 is notable. It's the third-gen Dot (but not the slightly modified new one with the clock), great for flinging Alexa commands in just about any room, decent for playing tunes. Read our Echo Dot review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Clip 3 is an insanely popular speaker, as evidenced by the 4.7-star average rating from over 1,300 buyers. It's also a favorite of CNET's David Carnoy, who praised its very good sound, fully waterproof design and integrated carabiner. This deal will be available on Thurs., Nov. 28. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Roku Has there ever been a cheaper Roku streamer? Not to our recollection. The Walmart-exclusive comes with an HDMI cable and three-month subscriptions to both Hulu and Pandora. It's available online starting at 7 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27. Take note, however, that the SE doesn't do 4K video. If that's important to you, consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which will be on sale for $25.

Have you found any other great Black Friday deals for under $30 that are worth sharing? Tell us about them in the comments!

