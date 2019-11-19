Black Friday 2019: All of the best deals for $100 and under

Black Friday sales are underway and we've already uncovered loads of discounts on TVs, tablets and laptops. But it's not just the big-ticket electronics that are on sale. We've also found major deals priced between $50 and $100 on streaming TV gear, Bluetooth speakers, kitchen appliances and more.
These are our top picks at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target and Walmart in that price range. The first group includes discounts that are available now and the second features deals that are coming online next week. Have a look.
Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: Available now
I got a couple of Tiles earlier this year and connected them to my kids' favorite stuffed animals. The frantic pre-bedtime search party is now a thing of the past.
For $100, this deal nets you an eight-pack of Stickers -- Tile says their batteries last for about three years -- and Google's fantastic Nest Mini. This is a surefire way to cut down the amount of time you spend looking for misplaced toys, remote controls, wallets and phones. Read more about the Tile Sticker.
We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.
We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.
Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: Coming soon
For months, the Powerbeats3 have been selling at Amazon and elsewhere for $120. Walmart will have them for $89 starting Wed. Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. Read our Powerbeats3 review.
This very compact Wi-Fi speaker plays much bigger than its size would indicate, and offers convenience features like Bluetooth and shortcut buttons. And we're only able to include it on this list because it will be 50% off at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day. Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.
On Black Friday 2019, Amazon's top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 tablet -- which normally starts at $150 for the 32GB version -- will dive to $100. The discount is on the new 2019 model which features a 2-megapixel front camera and USB-C charging. Read our Fire HD 10 preview.
Amazon's most affordable security camera gets even more affordable on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The Ring indoor camera was the inspiration for Amazon's new Alexa Home Mode that will prevent Ring products from recording audio and video when residents are home.
