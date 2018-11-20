Black Friday 2018 Verizon deal offers up to $400 off a new phone

Sarah Tew/CNET

Upgrading to a new phone can be plagued with ambivalence. Sure, it's exciting to upgrade to your phone to something new and powerful, but it can also be painfully expensive.

Not so much this week. If Verizon is your carrier of choice, you'll be able to snag a new phone from Google, Apple, Samsung or LG for up to $400 off starting on Thursday. And the best part? You won't even have to trade your old device in.

Verizon is also serving up discounts on the new Palm device, Fios plans and more.

Here are the deals, all of them starting on Thursday, Nov. 22nd.

$400 off flagship Android and Apple phones.

Need an upgrade? Verizon has something for everyone: Samsung, Apple, LG and Google fans alike. Starting on Thursday (online) and Friday (in-store) flagships will sell for $400 off of their original price. Naturally the standard two-year contract applies -- but that's still a pretty swell deal.



Check out all the phones included in this offer:

Angela Lang/CNET

Josh Miller/CNET

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sarah Tew/CNET

iPhone X

The above phone deals will run until midnight on Friday. If you miss out, you'll still be able to get $200 off most of those phones on Saturday and Sunday -- but it looks like the iPhone X will be excluded from that deal.

$150 off the Palm

Angela Lang/CNET

The new Palm isn't exactly a phone -- it's an accessory that connects to your phone. Yes it's confusing. Still, it's an intriguing device, but a bit expensive at $300. For Black Friday, Verizon is making it a little more affordable, knocking $100 off the total price when added to another line.

Verizon is also offering a handful of discounts and bonuses for new Fios customers. You can see the full details on their site right here.

