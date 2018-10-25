Sarah Tew/CNET

Get ready for some sweet bargains on TVs. No, I'm not talking about no-name 32-inch junkers for $99 that require 5AM fisticuffs at Wal-Mart.

I'm talking about TVs that are actually good. On sale for the best prices of the year.

No matter how much you're looking to spend on a new TV -- and whether you prefer going to a store or shop in your jammies as you digest that last helping of turducken -- Black Friday is the time to buy. By that I mean the general Black Friday and holiday timeframe, starting a week or so before November 23, 2018 and lasting into December. That's when nearly all TVs go on sale, everything from bottom-feeding doorbusters to the best TVs we've ever tested.

Now playing: Watch this: How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Since Black Friday happens every year, like iPhone events, holiday airport delays and the Puppy Bowl, we have a decent idea of which TVs will actually get deep discounts. Here's my best guess on the November pricing of my favorite 2018 TVs, based on last year's sale prices of their predecessors.

CNET's estimated Black Friday 2018 TV prices TV Size (inches) CNET Rating Current price Black Friday estimate Savings LG OLED65B8P 65 8.7 $2,600 $2,100 $500 LG OLED55B8P 55 8.7 $1,800 $1,500 $300 TCL 65R617* 65 8.6 $1,000 $900 $100 TCL 55R617 55 8.6 $650 $600 $50 LG OLED65C8P 65 8.6 $2,800 $2,500 $300 LG OLED55C8P 55 8.6 $2,000 $1,700 $300 Vizio PQ-65F1 65 8.3 $2,100 $1,500 $600 Vizio M70-F3 70 8.3 $1,600 $1,450 $150 Vizio M65-F0 65 8.3 $900 $850 $50 Vizio M55-F0 55 8.3 $700 $650 $50 Samsung QN75Q8F 75 8.1 $3,500 $3,000 $500 Samsung QN65Q8F 65 8.1 $2,300 $1,800 $500 Samsung QN55Q8F 55 8.1 $1,800 $1,500 $300 Vizio P75-F1 75 8.1 $2,000 $1,600 $400 Vizio P65-F1 65 8.1 $1,100 $1,000 $100 Vizio P55-F1 55 8.1 $800 $750 $50 Sony XBR-75X900F 75 8 $3,000 $2,400 $600 Sony XBR-65X900F 65 8 $1,800 $1,400 $400 Sony XBR-55X900F 55 8 $1,300 $1,000 $300 Vizio E75-F1 75 7.5 $1,400 $1,250 $150 Vizio E70-F3 70 7.5 $900 $800 $100 Vizio E65-F0 (or F1) 65 7.5 $730 $650 $80 Vizio E55-F1 55 7.5 $500 $450 $50 TCL 55S405* 55 7.1 $380 $350 $30 TCL 43S405* 43 7.1 $280 $250 $30 TCL 40S305* 40 7 $220 $200 $20 TCL 32S305* 32 7 $150 $130 $20

*not an estimate; TCL told me this "expected" Black Friday price

Caveats and methods to my madness

Here's where I remind you that the above prices are my best guesses. I have no confirmation of any of them, and no manufacturer (except TCL, see below) has told me anything yet. I will update this piece if they tell me anything.

Some of the TVs above might not go on sale at all, and some TVs not listed above might be even better bargains.

But here's the thing: I would not spend my own money on a TV before mid-November, and I don't think you should, either. To that end, I've created this list to show exactly how much money you could save by waiting just a few days.

Here's how I got to these predictions/estimates/guesses.

The table lists most of the sizes in all of the series of CNET's best TVs for 2018 list, arranged in descending order of overall rating. Pricing is current as of October 25, 2018.



I arrived at the price guesses by looking at historical pricing data, namely the prices of the 2017 TVs that were the predecessors to the 2018 models listed on the table. I compared the prices around a year ago today (Oct 25, 2017) to the Black Friday 2017 sale prices and applied the percentage decrease then to estimate how far the 2018 model might fall.



For example, the 65-inch LG OLED65B7A Black Friday 2017 sale. That's roughly an 18% discount. The 2018 equivalent, our Editors' Choice LG OLED65B8P, costs $2,600 today. An 18% discount is roughly $2,100 (I rounded prices to the nearest $100, $50 or $10 figure that makes sense to me).



Black Friday 2017 sale. That's roughly an 18% discount. The 2018 equivalent, our Editors' Choice LG OLED65B8P, costs $2,600 today. An 18% discount is roughly $2,100 (I rounded prices to the nearest $100, $50 or $10 figure that makes sense to me). Don't be surprised to see more-aggressive discounts on some models that TV makers really want to target. For example, if LG wants to sell a ton of OLED TVs, it chops that extra $100 off and prices the 65-inch OLED B8P at $1,999 and the 55-inch at $1,399.



The Vizio P-Series Quantum, model PQ65-F1



The Samsung Q8 series



For almost all of the TCL TVs, those marked with an asterisk, a company representative told me the "expected" Black Friday price, so I listed that.

My source for historical pricing data was Amazon via camelcamelcamel.com for most of the TVs. The exceptions are (non-Quantum) Vizio models, most of which aren't sold at Amazon. For those sets I used the handful of sale prices archived here and extrapolated them to apply to the closest matches of the 2018 models.



Black Friday 2018 is sure to have plenty of surprises, and I'm curious to see how these predictions turn out. We'll know soon enough.

The best TVs you can buy right now

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?