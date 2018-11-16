Black Friday 2018: The best Xbox One sales and bundles

With the Xbox One X having celebrated its one-year anniversary as the most powerful console on the market, there's never been a better time to add a first, second or third console to your household. We won't judge.

We're listing some of the best deals we've found so far on Xbox One consoles and bundles, and so far, it looks like you'll be able to pick up a Xbox One S 1TB for as low as $200, with prices increasing as you either upgrade your Xbox or pile on more games.

Not all of these deals will kick off at the same time, nor is their availability guaranteed, particularly if they're listed as doorbuster promotions. But we'll keep this list updated as we get closer to Black Friday and as deals either emerge or vanish.

A couple of notes to keep in mind:

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $200 (save $100) CNET screenshot You're going to have a hard time beating this price for an entry into the Xbox ecosystem. The Creators Bundle includes Minecraft and a ton of add-ons for the game, along with the Xbox One S. This one is widely available, but it should be available first at Walmart starting 10 p.m. ET on Wed., Nov. 21. $199.00 at Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB: Battlefield V Bundle for $229 (save $70) CNET screenshot Are you a diehard Battlefield fan? This bundle effectively gives you the latest game in the franchise for free, along with Battlefield One: Revolution and Battlefield 1943 as added pack-ins. The deal is available via Amazon and Dell. $229.00 at Amazon $229.00 at Dell

Xbox One X 1TB: Fallout 76 Bundle for $429 (save $70) CNET screenshot Fallout 76 has arrived, and if you're dead-set on entering the wasteland of post-apocalyptic West Virginia with a powerful console at your side, this bundle's for you. $429.00 at Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) The most powerful gaming console on the market will be available for a record-low price at Walmart. If you're quick enough, Kohl's is also selling the Xbox One X with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for the same price, with $120 in Kohl's cash added in. $399.00 at Walmart

CoD, Game Pass and Xbox Live Xbox One S 1TB Game Pass bundle with Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Destiny 2 CNET screenshot Sam's Club isn't offering a steep discount on this bundle, but if you're going to be purchasing Black Ops 4 for the holidays, you might as well pack it in with 3 months of both Game Pass and Xbox Live, with Destiny 2 as an additional pack-in. $299.00 at Sam's Club

Updated November 15, 10:32 a.m. PT to include Amazon bundles. Originally published Nov. 9.

