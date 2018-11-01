Sarah Tew/CNET

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to focus squarely on shopping. Black Friday is coming (Nov. 23, to be exact), but lots of stores have already announced their sales -- and others have already started them.

Below you'll find a list of some of the best deals you can get right now. They may be short-lived, but anything that sells out or expires is likely to return in the days and weeks to come. (Also, take note: I'm vetting these deals to make sure they're not just everyday sale prices that are being marketed as "early Black Friday deals.")

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating and adding to the list as more deals emerge!

Available now

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker for $69.95 at Target. One of the single most popular gift items during the holidays, the Instant Pot (normally $99.95) comes with a $10 Target gift card, bringing your net cost down to $59.95. The sale ends today, but chances are good there will be other Instant Pot deals nearly as good as this one (perhaps even better).

Save up to 40 percent at Walmart. The store's Early Access Pass leads to over 150 items already on sale. A great bet: The Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor 2-camera security system for $239. It usually sells for around $300 -- though it's worth noting that Walmart dropped the price to $239 well before this Early Access Sale began.

The Polk Audio Command Bar with Alexa for $199 at Amazon. Normally $299, this voice-powered sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and a dialogue-enhancing Voice Adjust option. This is an honest-to-goodness early Black Friday deal; the Command Bar has never been priced lower. Read CNET's review to learn more, and see Amazon's other early deals here.

Save up to 40 percent on appliances at Home Depot. If you've been holding off on a big-appliance purchase, this might be the time to buy. The Depot has discounts on a variety of refrigerators, washers, dryers and more, and you get extra savings with multiple appliance purchases. (Buy three items, for example, and you'll instantly get $150 off.)

Save up to 40 percent on appliances at Lowe's. Not to be outdone, Lowe's is also cutting prices ahead of Black Friday. And like Home Depot, the store is offering extra savings on multiple appliances. The difference here is that those savings come in the form of a Lowe's gift card, not a cash discount.

Coming soon

Sam's Club One-Day-Only Savings Event (Nov. 10): The price club has decided not to wait for the fourth Friday of the month; this event arrives on an early Saturday. You'll find deals on tech items, toys and home items; one solid bet is the Vizio D70-F3 70-inch 4K Smart TV for $649 -- it's currently priced at around $900 at most stores.

And here are some Black Friday deals we're assembling by category:

That's it for now! But there's a lot more to come, so check back soon.

