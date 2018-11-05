Sarah Tew/CNET

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to focus squarely on shopping. Black Friday is coming (Nov. 23, to be exact), but lots of stores have already announced their sales -- and others have already started them.

Below you'll find a list of some of the best deals you can get right now. They may be short-lived, but anything that sells out or expires is likely to return in the days and weeks to come. (Also, take note: I'm vetting these deals to make sure they're not just everyday sale prices that are being marketed as "early Black Friday deals.")

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating and adding to the list as more deals emerge!

Originally published Nov. 1.

Update, Nov. 6: New deals have been added to the post and expired deals removed.

Available now

Save up to 40 percent at Walmart. The store's Early Access Pass leads to over 150 items already on sale. A great bet: The Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor two-camera security system for $239. It usually sells for around $300 -- though it's worth noting that Walmart dropped the price to $239 well before this Early Access Sale began.

The Polk Audio Command Bar with Alexa for $199 at Amazon. Normally $299, this voice-powered sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and a dialogue-enhancing Voice Adjust option. This is an honest-to-goodness early Black Friday deal; the Command Bar has never been priced lower. Read CNET's review to learn more, and see Amazon's other early deals here.

Save up to 40 percent on appliances at Home Depot. If you've been holding off on a big-appliance purchase, this might be the time to buy. The Depot has discounts on a variety of refrigerators, washers, dryers and more, and you get extra savings with multiple appliance purchases. (Buy three items, for example, and you'll instantly get $150 off.)

Save up to 40 percent on appliances at Lowe's. Not to be outdone, Lowe's is also cutting prices ahead of Black Friday. And like Home Depot, the store is offering extra savings on multiple appliances. The difference here is that those savings come in the form of a Lowe's gift card, not a cash discount.

The Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $43.99. Sous-vide machines can run $100 or more. This one normally sells for $70 -- so at $44 it's an amazing deal, especially considering the 4.8-star review average.

Monoprice

The Sega Genesis Classic Game Console for $39. Normally $60, this retro console features 81 built-in games, including Altered Beast, Mortal Kombat and the Sonic series. It comes with two wired controllers and also accepts original Genesis cartridges. Take note, however, that it requires RCA audio-video inputs, which may be harder to find on newer TVs.

Apple current-generation 9.7-inch iPad (128GB) for $350 at Costco. That's $80 off Apple's price and probably as good as any iPad deal you'll see on Black Friday. However, you must be a Costco member to get it.

More to come!

Read more: How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal

Coming soon

Amazon's devices all have sale prices: Starting Nov. 16, Amazon gear will see some hefty discounts. Some best bets include the Fire HD 10 tablet for $100, the Fire TV Cube for $60 and the second-gen Echo for $69.

Sam's Club One-Day-Only Savings Event (Nov. 10): The price club has decided not to wait for the fourth Friday of the month; this event arrives on an early Saturday. You'll find deals on tech items, toys and home items. One solid bet is the Vizio D70-F3 70-inch 4K smart TV for $649 -- it's currently priced at around $900 at most stores.

An Xbox One or PS4 at Target for $200: You'll have to brave the stores to get one, but Target is really hoping to get you into a next-gen game console. Which you should totally do, given the arrival of hot new games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Spider-Man.

A Fitbit Versa for $150, also at Target: Priced just about $200 everywhere else, the Versa is arguably the best Apple Watch alternative you can buy. Will other stores match this all-time-low price? Time will tell. For now, Target has the deal to beat.

And here are some Black Friday deals we're assembling by category:

That's it for now! But there's a lot more to come, so check back soon.

