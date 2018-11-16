Sarah Tew/CNET

Like winter in Game of Thrones, Black Friday is coming. In fact, it's just over a week away: Nov. 23. Of course, it's now tradition that nearly every store has announced its Black Friday sales -- and many of them have already started them.

For example, Amazon's Black Friday sale is well underway, with some pretty sweet deals on Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire tablets and more available right now, and more to come on Sunday and next week.

And speaking of next week, keep your eyes peeled for early deals from GameStop and Target, which will be kicking off this Sunday.

For now, though, check below for some of the best deals you can get right this minute. They may be short lived, but anything that sells out or expires is likely to return in the days to come. (Also, take note: I'm vetting these deals to make sure they're not just everyday sale prices that are being marketed as "early Black Friday deals.")

Originally published Nov. 1.

Update, Nov. 16: New deals have been added to the post and expired deals removed.

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Polk Audio Command Bar with Alexa: $199 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This voice-powered sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and a dialogue-enhancing Voice Adjust option. This is an honest-to-goodness early Black Friday deal -- the Command Bar has never been priced lower. See at Amazon Polk Command Bar review

Appliances at Home Depot: Save up to 40 percent Home Depot If you've been holding off on buying a big appliance, this might be the time to buy. The Depot has discounts on a variety of refrigerators, washers, dryers and more, and you get extra savings with multiple appliance purchases. (Buy three items, for example, and you'll instantly get $150 off.) See at Home Depot

Appliances at Lowe's: Save up to 40 percent Lowe's Not to be outdone, Lowe's is also cutting prices ahead of Black Friday. And like Home Depot, the store is offering extra savings on multiple appliances. The difference here is that those savings come in the form of a Lowe's gift card, not a cash discount. See at Lowe's

TCL 55S405 55-inch Roku TV: $350 (save $100) This 2017 model (aka Series 4) remains CNET's favorite budget 4K TV -- and that recommendation was based on the higher price tag. Although there are models with slightly better pictures, with this baby, it's all about the interface. See at Amazon TCL 55S405 review

Refurbished Apple AirPods: $120 (save $40) Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET We haven't seen many exciting AirPod deals for Black Friday proper, but if you don't mind going the refurb route, these Geek Squad-recertifieds will save you a pretty decent penny. See at Best Buy AirPods review

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) + $10 Xbox gift card: $60 This super hot new game has been discounted a few times leading up to Black Friday, but as of right now, this is the best deal going. See at Walmart Red Dead Redemption 2 review

HP Pavilion x360 15.6-inch convertible laptop: $529 (save $170) HP Only the somewhat low-resolution display (1,366x768 pixels) mars this otherwise powerful portable, which features a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and an HP Digital Pen for onscreen art, note-taking and so on. See at Walmart

Save an extra 10 percent on refurbished tech at Decluttr Decluttr Before you spend big bucks on a new phone, consider spending smaller bucks on a refurbished one. The gear-recyclers at Decluttr are offering an extra 10 percent off all refurbished tech when you apply promo code TECH10 at checkout. See at Decluttr

Read more: How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal

Coming soon

Amazon's devices all have sale prices: Starting Nov. 16, Amazon gear will see some hefty discounts. Some best bets include the Fire HD 10 tablet for $100, the Fire TV Cube for $60 and the second-gen Echo for $69.

An Xbox One or PS4 at Target for $200: You'll have to brave the stores to get one, but Target is really hoping to get you into a next-gen game console. Which you should totally do, given the arrival of hot new games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Spider-Man.

A Fitbit Versa for $150, also at Target: Priced just about $200 everywhere else, the Versa is arguably the best Apple Watch alternative you can buy. Will other stores match this all-time-low price? Time will tell. For now, Target has the deal to beat.

The Huawei Honor View 10 phone for $349 at Amazon. Normally $500 (and currently $479), the powerhouse metal phone, will drop to an all-time low starting Nov. 23. Read CNET's View 10 review to see if it's destined to be your next pocket-pal.

And here are some Black Friday deals we're assembling by category:

