Black Friday 2018 streamer deals: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, starting at $25

Black Friday is probably best known for dirt-cheap TV deals, but what if you just want to watch something good on the TV you already own?
A media streamer is the answer. These little sticks, dongles and boxes connect to your current TV and deliver the latest and greatest TV shows, movies and videos from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and thousands of other apps -- and they put most so-called smart TVs to shame. All you need to supply is a Wi-Fi connection and maybe the monthly subscription fee(s).
For Black Friday 2018 streamers are cheaper than ever, starting at just $25. That's basically three months of Netflix. And streamers from the biggest names in the business, including Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, are on sale from more than one retailer.
Just keep in mind:
- Terms of the deal vary, so where possible we've listed when and where to get the sale price from each retailer.
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 6, and include Target, Amazon, and Shopko. When more retailers' deals come in (we expect Best Buy and Walmart later this week, for example), we'll include them too.
- We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins.
OK, let's do this thing!
Save $15
Google Chromecast (2018), $25Sarah Tew/CNET
Google's phone-centric streamer is perfect for the YouTube lover or Google Home speaker user, but the lack of a remote limits its appeal for everybody else.
Sale pricing starts
Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m.
Save $15
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote, $25Sarah Tew/CNET
It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up.
Sale pricing starts
Amazon: Sunday, Nov. 18
Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m.
See the Fire TV Stick at Target
Save $20
Roku Streaming Stick, $30Sarah Tew/CNET
Speaking of Roku, here's a big discount on our favorite non-4K streamer, complete with a voice remote that can control TV volume and power.
Sale pricing starts
Shopko: Online Tuesday, Nov. 20
Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m.
See the Roku Streaming Stick at Target
Save $15
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35Sarah Tew/CNET
If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's all-new stick, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar.
Sale pricing starts
Amazon: Sunday, Nov. 18
Save $20
Google Chromecast Ultra, $50
Although it's not as good as the 4K streamers from Amazon or Roku, the 4K-capable Chromecast plays better than either one with (you guessed it) YouTube, Google Home and your phone.
Sale pricing starts
Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m.
Half-price
Roku Ultra, $50Sarah Tew/CNET
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value.
Sale pricing starts
Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m.
Half-price
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60Sarah Tew/CNET
The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands -- and at this price it's barely more than a standard 4K streamer alone.
Sale pricing starts
Amazon: Sunday, Nov. 18
