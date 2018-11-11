Black Friday 2018 streamer deals: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, starting at $25

Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday is probably best known for dirt-cheap TV deals, but what if you just want to watch something good on the TV you already own? A media streamer is the answer. These little sticks, dongles and boxes connect to your current TV and deliver the latest and greatest TV shows, movies and videos from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and thousands of other apps -- and they put most so-called smart TVs to shame. All you need to supply is a Wi-Fi connection and maybe the monthly subscription fees.

For Black Friday 2018, streamers are cheaper than ever, starting at just $25. That's basically three months of Netflix. And streamers from the biggest names in the business, including Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, are on sale from more than one retailer.

Just keep in mind:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 11, and include Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon.



In-store only Roku SE: $20 Roku This product is exclusive to Walmart, but if you're going on Black Friday anyway you might as well impulse-purchase it. The SE is essentially a white version of the "perfectly good enough" $35 Roku Express, and Roku claims it's even faster. The bad news? It's only available in-store at Walmart on Black Friday, Nov. 23, while supplies last. Roku Express review

Google Chromecast (2018), $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET Google's phone-centric streamer is perfect for the YouTube lover or Google Home speaker user, but the lack of a remote limits its appeal for everybody else. Sale pricing starts Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m. See at Target Google Chromecast review

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote, $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up. Sale pricing starts Amazon: Sunday, Nov. 18 Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Roku Streaming Stick, $30 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET Speaking of Roku, here's a big discount on our favorite non-4K streamer, complete with a voice remote that can control TV volume and power. Sale pricing starts Shopko: Online Tuesday, Nov. 20 Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m. See at Target Roku Streaming Stick review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's all-new stick, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. Sale pricing starts Amazon: Sunday, Nov. 18. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Google Chromecast Ultra, $50 (save $20) Although it's not as good as the 4K streamers from Amazon or Roku, the 4K-capable Chromecast plays better than either one with (you guessed it) YouTube, Google Home and your phone. Sale pricing starts Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m. See at Target Google Chromecast Ultra preview

Roku Ultra, $48 (half price!) Sarah Tew/CNET The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value. Walmart throws in a $5 Vudu credit and a $35 Sling TV credit, too. Sale pricing starts Walmart: Online Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT Target: In-store and online Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) at 5 p.m. See at Walmart Roku Ultra preview

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (half price!) Sarah Tew/CNET The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands -- and at this price it's barely more than a standard 4K streamer alone. Sale pricing starts Amazon: Sunday, Nov. 18. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Nvidia Shield TV + Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen): $140 (save $50) Amazon The Nvidia Shield super streamer is already on sale for $140 from a bunch of merchants, but this deal (available now) ups the ante by throwing in a third-gen Dot (usually $50). And since the Shield has Google Assistant built in, that's like double the voice control fun. See at Amazon Nvidia Shield (2017) review

