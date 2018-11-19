Black Friday 2018 sound bar deals: Vizio, Polk, Klipsch and more, starting at $100

If you're in the market for a sound bar, whether it's as a gift or for your own living room, you'll quickly find you don't need to spend very much to get something worthwhile.
From now until Black Friday there are some great deals on excellent-sounding speakers. Whether you want to spend $100 (good job, Vizio) or more, there's something here for every budget.
Vizio SB3621n-E: $109 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
See? You really don't need to spend much. The SB3621n-E is a CNET Editor's Choice and until Nov. 26 it's a little more than a hundred bucks. Crazy recommendable at this price.
Vizio SB36512-F: $350 (save $150)
It's only just arrived in stores, but Vizio's first Atmos sound bar is already on sale for Black Friday. At $350 at Best Buy it's almost the cheapest you're going to see a sound bar like this for a very long time. Sadly Costco's $300 deal is now sold out.
Klipsch R-10B: $280 (save $220)Sarah Tew
The Klipsch R-10B debuted back in 2014 and while we fell in love with the sound -- it beat out our sentimental favorite, the Pioneer SP-SB23W -- we didn't love the $600 price tag. Now, the Klipsch is on sale for half price and is $100 cheaper than the Pioneer, making it enormously recommendable.
Samsung HW-N650: $280 (save $220)Sarah Tew/CNET
Flutes and gaming. Two things that don't necessarily go together, unless you're talking about the Samsung HW-N650 sound bar. This gamer-friendly speaker features a series of a holes across the top to make left-right panning more seamless. We haven't tested the Samsung, but it's roughly half-price right now at $280 and it includes HDMI connectivity and a subwoofer.
Polk Command Bar: $199 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
If you're looking to something truly up-to-date, the usually-$299 Polk Command Bar offers both HDMI and Alexa voice control. The sound bar is available for $100 off from now until Nov. 26. The Polk's excellent sonic performance -- especially compared to the similarly smart Sonos Beam -- only sweetens the deal.
Polk Signa S2: $150 (save $50)polk
The Polk Signa S2 updates one of our favorite budget bars with HDMI capability, and it will be on sale until Nov. 26 at $50 off.
Sonos Beam: $350 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
If you want or already have a Sonos system and want to add a sound bar, this is the one to get, not the best sounding but the best value. It adds HDMI connection and an easy setup, plus Alexa. Usually $400, it's on sale from 11/22 to 11/26 for $50 off.
Q Acoustics M4: $300 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
If you want to keep things simple, the Q Acoustics Media 4 offers excellent sound quality and an elegant look. It's $40 off at Amazon for Black Friday.
LG SK4D: $120 (save $160)
We haven't reviewed the LG SK4D, but the company is fairly consistent when it comes to sound bars. $120 for a sound bar with a wireless sub? Sounds like a good deal.
