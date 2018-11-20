Black Friday 2018 smartwatch and fitness tracker deals: $80 off Apple Watch, $200 Samsung Gear S3, $150 Fitbit Versa

John Kim/CNET

Is 2018 the year you finally trade in your analog watch for an Apple Watch, Fitbit Charge 3 or Garmin Vivosmart 4? With the Black Friday deals you're about to be exposed to, it just might be. Wearable devices can be helpful tools to keep you connected while also assisting you to make your fitness goals. Keep checking this page for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over the next few days.

But before you start looking for deals, it's important to figure out what you need in a wearable or you may end up spending more on features you don't need. Designated fitness bands such as Fitbit's Charge 3 and Alta, or Garmin's Vivofit tend to be cheaper options. You get basic activity tracking, watch features and notifications, but you're limited by a smaller screen.

Smartwatches such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa or Samsung Gear for example, will still have a lot of the same fitness tracking functionality as the previous trackers, but they have more controls on the screen and can even become a secondary phone. The downside is they do tend to be bulkier and more expensive.

Now that you have a clearer idea of what you want, let's save you some money.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Just keep in mind:

Terms of the deal vary, so where possible we've listed when and where to get the sale price from each retailer.



The deals below are current as of Nov. 19 , and we'll update if we find more, or if they sell out.



, and we'll update if we find more, or if they sell out. CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins.



With that out of the way, let's get you started on some bargain hunting.

Fitbit Charge 3, $120 (Save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Fitbit's latest tracker is almost a category of its own. It's not quite a fully fledged smartwatch, but it's not just a fitness band either. The design is also a nice middle ground between bulky and sleek, and has some tactile functionality on the screen. Sale pricing starts Fitbit.com: Online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 Shopko: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. Target: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Best Buy: In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. JCPenney: In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. Kohl's: In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. See at Shopko Read CNET's Review

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $199 (Save $80) James Martin/CNET If you don't need the EKG feature on this year's Series 4, the Apple Watch Series 3 may be the perfect fit. It has most of the same features as the newer model, but for a lot less. And it still keeps track of your ticker by alerting you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low. This price is also available at Macy's. Sale pricing starts Macy's: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Target: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Best Buy ($229): In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. See at Target Read CNET's review

Fitbit Versa, $149 (Save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET This Fitbit smartwatch has a comfortable, sleek design with a color touchscreen, heart rate sensor and a battery that will last you days at a time. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but only Android users will be able to program quick responses to reply to text messages. This deal is also available at Shopko. Sale pricing starts Kohl's: Online Monday, Nov. 19, and in-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Shopko: Online Tuesday, Nov. 20. Meijer: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 6 a.m. Kohl's: In-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Best Buy: In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. See at Kohl's Read CNET's review

Samsung Galaxy Watch, $260 (Save $70) James Martin/CNET Samsung's new Galaxy Watch is a great Android alternative that you can also use phone free. It's one of the best looking smartwatches of 2018 with rotating bezel that makes it easy to navigate its many features. The watch can track over 35 different activities including sleep, and keeps a close eye on your stress levels. Sale pricing starts Samsung: Now See at Samsung Check out our full review of the Galaxy Watch

Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch, $200 (Save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This well crafted smartwatch has a round design and a rotating bezel that allows you to easily navigate through its many features. It also boasts one of the best Samsung features available: Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments at just about any credit card terminal. Sale pricing starts Samsung: Now Meijer: Now Costco: In-store starting on Nov. 23, at 9 a.m. See at Meijer Read CNET's review

Gear Sport, $180 ($100 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Gear Sport Watch is fitness-focused and has both GPS and water resistance, but its greatest feature might actually be Spotify. Sale pricing starts Samsung: Now See at Samsung CNET's Gear Sport take

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Gear Fit 2 Pro tracks fitness, heart rate, is swimmable and has built in Spotify. Sale pricing starts Samsung: Now See at Samsung Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

Fitbit Alta HR, $80 (Save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Alta HR is the perfect companion if you're just getting stated on your fitness journey. It's the smallest and lightest fitness tracker on our list, with customizable straps that can give it a more stylish look. And it's still able to fit in a heart rate sensor for improved activity tracking and calorie count. Sale pricing starts Kohl's: Online starting Monday, Nov. 19, and in-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Best Buy: In-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Fred Meyer: TBD See at Kohl's Read CNET's review

